Mel B Receives Honorary Degree From Leeds Beckett University For Her Domestic Abuse Advocacy; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Mel B is an unstoppable force! The former Spice Girl singer received an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University that recognizes her work for domestic abuse victims while leveraging her influence as a global icon.

The pop star was overjoyed by the achievement and compared it to performing with her legendary girl band, Spice Girls. The milestone also follows her own experience with abuse from her previous marriage which inspired her to advocate for other domestic abuse survivors.

Mel B honored for campaign against domestic abuse

Melanie Brown, 49, accepted the honorary degree awarded by Leeds Beckett University during their graduation ceremony on Monday, 15 July. In true Scary Spice style, the singer-turned-campaigner stepped on the podium in an animal-print graduation gown and marked the achievement as “life-changing.”

Mel B reflected on her Spice Girl days and said the honor was as “massive” as performing with the girl band at the Wembley Stadium, per BBC.

The British star has continued her advocacy for domestic abuse victims by enrolling in the Trauma Informed Care course at Leeds University to understand the issue at all levels.

Speaking of the same during her acceptance speech, Mel B said, “Not only have I been awarded this degree, but I was also accepted as a student on the trauma informed care course, which has been a huge step for me in so many ways.”

The pop star shared her plans to frame her honorary degree alongside her student card to commemorate her advocacy journey. Having passed all her exams, the Leeds native proudly announced that while being a student was “most terrifying” and daunting, the course has transformed her life.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Leeds Beckett University shed light on the award’s significance for Mel B’s campaign. They said it recognizes "her role as a campaigner and advocate for domestic abuse victims, as well as her reputation as a globally recognized music icon."

Mel B was encouraged to voice support and engage in active work for domestic abuse survivors following her personal grapple with the issue. She alleged ex-husband and film producer, Stephen Belafonte of physical and emotional abuse for years before getting divorced in 2017, per People.

Mel B opens up about the aftermath of her abusive marriage

After walking out of her abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte, Brown moved back to England from Los Angeles, into her mom’s bungalow. The crisis also took a toll on her finances as she was bound to pay legal fees and payments to her ex-husband and was left with nothing, per BBC.

Despite earning profits from their sold-out Spice Girl shows in 2019, the mother of two was struggling to make ends meet and hadn’t hoped to buy a house again. In her words, she was left “powerless.”

Though moving in with her mom, Andrea Brown was a step further in healing, the singer explained in her book, Brutally Honest, that “it's like starting all over again,” and learning to trust others. Wheresa, her ex-husband has denied all claims made against him by Brown.

According to BBC, Mel B was ordered to pay Belafonte $350,000 and $5000 per month for child support of their daughter Madison.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

