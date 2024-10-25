THROWBACK: When Andrew Garfield Called Himself 'Biggest Fan' Of Ex-Girlfriend Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield surely knows how to express what's on his mind candidly. Who can forget how proud he seemed when he gave a standing ovation when she won a Golden Globe for La La Land? He also openly talked about him being a big fan of hers.

Back in 2017, the Tick Tick...Boom star appeared on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast and shared that he and Stone cared about one another a lot. Garfield shared that there was “so much love” between them and they also respected each other a lot.

He expressed, “I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

The actor shared that his ex-girlfriend was one of his closest friends, who kept him grounded in the industry. As per ABC News, during the Golden Globes telecast, he opened up about his overwhelming feeling that he had “sincere” and real friends in Hollywood, which he does not think is a common thing in the industry.

He added, "I had about seven or eight real, true anchors in that room and in the parties following." He named Stone, Claire Foy, Laura Fern, Eddie Redmayne, and Jonah Hill. Garfield shared that those people were the ones he actually loved authentically and he revealed that they also loved him back. He also expressed being struck with deep thankfulness.

Stone received immense praise for her work in La La Land. Along with that, her work in the latest endeavors including Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness is greatly appreciated as well.

Just like Stone, Garfield has also impressed audiences with his talent and choice of movies since the beginning of his career.

His latest movie, We Live In Time is set to hit theaters on January 1, 2025. The movie also stars Florence Pugh, Marma Corlett, Nikhil Parmar, Grace Molony, Adam James, Aoife Hinds, and many more.

He also recently went viral because of his appearance on Amelia Demoldenberg’s The Chicken Shop. In the episode both the individuals seemingly flirted with one another.

