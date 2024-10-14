Dr. Kate Tomas Confirms She And Andrew Garfield Broke Up 'Months Ago': Details Inside

Andrew Garfield is back on the market as Kate Tomas recently revealed that she and the Amazing Spider-Man star broke up long ago. On Saturday, October 12, Tomas revealed in the comments section of an October 11 Instagram post that she and Garfield, 41, split “months ago.”

A fan had asked Tomas if she was “still dating Andrew Garfield” and told her, “Tell him I’m a fan of him, please.” Tomas replied, “We broke up months ago, but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.”

In the same post, a separate user asked her if she would ever stop speaking about Garfield, as he has not once spoken publicly about her. Tomas savagely replied, “Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or center a man in my life, work, business, and social media are women like you.”

The Oscar winner was first linked to the self-described British philosopher and spiritual reader in March when they held hands during a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.

ALSO READ: Who Is Andrew Garfield’s Rumored Girlfriend, Dr Kate Tomas? All We Know About Spiritual Mentor

Garfield is notoriously private about his romantic relationships. In a 2021 interview with Bustle, the actor said he consciously chooses to keep his love life private. “I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself,” he said at the time.

The actor mentioned he is comfortable engaging with media and fans about his work, but otherwise, he fights for his right to privacy and his right to be ordinary, a mess, sorrowful, stupid, to commit wrong, and just be a regular human being.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Esquire published on October 2, Garfield reiterated that he has no intentions of sharing details of his personal and romantic relationships with the public. “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone ever,” he told the outlet.

In the 2010s, Garfield was linked to his Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. In late 2021, he began dating model Alyssa Miller, but the duo broke up in April 2022, according to a People source. Both these linkups remained as concealed as the one with Tomas.

ALSO READ: Andrew Garfield Dating History: Exploring The Spider Man Star's Relationships Over The Years

In a July 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, Tomas opened up about the misogynistic nature of people’s interest in her relationship with Garfield. She first accused the media of taking 150 pictures of her when they could, but publishing only the four worst of them. Something that frustrated her even more, she said, was how her public identity as Garfield’s girlfriend manifested in criticism of her looks and work.

Advertisement

“It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” she said, expressing that she doesn’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.

ALSO READ: Andrew Garfield Dating History: Exploring The Spider Man Star's Relationships Over The Years