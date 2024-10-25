Stevie Nicks Shares Heartfelt Wish For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Future: 'I Just Want...'

Among countless Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shippers, Stevie Nicks stands out as one of the most prominent supporters. The Fleetwood Mac singer, who is friends with Swift, shared her thoughts on the couple’s relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, October 24, stating that nothing would make her happier than seeing the pair married with children.

“Do you see my little bracelet? I haven’t taken it off for almost a year,” Nicks, 76, said, referencing a friendship bracelet given to her by the Lover singer.

The Grammy winner added of Swift, “She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man.” Further elaborating, the Rhiannon singer expressed her hope that “they fall deeper in love and ride off into the sunset.”

“He does his thing, and she does her thing, and then they come back together, get married, and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her,” she said.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Nicks met the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Dublin in June. He opened up about their interaction on the New Heights podcast.

“Yep. I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin. That was pretty cool; she was awesome. Her and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun,” Travis told his older brother Jason, teasing him that he’s the only one in the family who hasn’t met the musician yet. Travis seemed to be referencing their mother Donna Kelce’s meeting with Nicks in Florida, as he described her as “awesome.”

Advertisement

At the same show, Swift dedicated her song Clara Bow from The Tortured Poets Department to Nicks. Before performing the track, Swift referred to her as her hero and someone with whom she could share her secrets, trusting that she wouldn’t tell anyone.

“She’s really helped me so much over the years,” Swift added.

Earlier this month, Jason Kelce teased a collaboration with Nicks for his third holiday album, which was confirmed by Rolling Stone in their profile of the singer on the aforementioned date. The record will be released on November 29.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Stevie Nicks Songs; From Gypsy To Gold Dust Woman