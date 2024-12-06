Throwback: 'You Were Shedding Stardust': When Anne Hathway Revealed She Was Starstruck By Emily Blunt During Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, recently reunited to reflect on their iconic roles in The Devil Wears Prada and the beginning of their enduring friendship.

Although Blunt didn't initially recall their first meeting, Hathaway vividly remembers being starstruck by her co-star, who was a relative newcomer at the time. Their chemistry on-screen helped elevate the 2006 film into a major success.

During a recent conversation from Variety, Blunt jokingly asked Hathaway, “Did we meet before the table read?” To which Hathaway responded, “This is so embarrassing because I remember every second of the first time I met you. I’m so much more into you than you are into me. It’s fine. It’s fine.”

Despite Blunt’s memory lapse, Hathaway’s admiration was clear. She recalled how, upon meeting Blunt, she was immediately taken by her presence.

“In my head, instant thought, I was like, ‘What a movie star!’” Hathaway shared. Blunt responded in surprise, “What? Are you getting this?” Hathaway added, “You were shedding stardust,” showing her awe at meeting her co-star.

At the time of The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway was already well-known for her role in The Princess Diaries. She was transitioning into more serious roles, and her performance as Andrea Sachs, the assistant to Meryl Streep’s formidable Miranda Priestly, showcased her versatility.

Blunt, on the other hand, was relatively unknown. She played Emily, the sharp and aloof senior assistant, a role that introduced her to global audiences.

Both actresses agreed that no one expected the film to become the massive hit that it did. Blunt said that they just had a joy bomb of a time in that movie. She said she didn’t know if they knew it would become what it did. Hathaway reflected on it saying that it’s quoted to her every week. It will be the movie that changed her life.

Their bond goes beyond just their shared time on The Devil Wears Prada. As they reminisced, they both noted how their relationship had evolved over the years.

Blunt recalled that Hathaway treated her like a complete equal, despite Hathaway being an established movie star at the time. Hathaway acknowledged the warmth and kindness Blunt showed her. She said that Blunt was the warmest embrace.

Blunt added that Hathaway is one of the people she has known longest. They have known each other for 18 years. Hathaway responded in disbelief and humorously pointing out that their friendship had lasted long enough to be considered an adult. “That’s drinking age in England,” Blunt joked. Hathaway added, “We are so drunk in England right now.”

Since The Devil Wears Prada, both actresses have enjoyed impressive careers. Blunt delivered a standout performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as Kitty, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Hathaway, meanwhile, starred in Eileen, a film where she plays a mysterious prison psychologist, showing her range as an actress.

