Throwback: When Ariel Winter Gracefully Handled Ellen’s Tough Questions About Her Estranged Mother

Ariel Winter, best known for her role as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, once faced a challenging moment during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress, known for her openness about her personal life, tackled sensitive questions about her estranged mother with grace and composure.

Ariel Winter became a household name through her portrayal of Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family. Over the course of 11 seasons, Winter appeared in 233 out of the 250 episodes.

The show ended on April 8, 2020, and was a significant chapter in her career. Following her time on the show, Winter chose to step away from the spotlight, focusing on her personal life rather than pursuing major Hollywood projects.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Winter was asked about her estranged relationship with her mother, Chrisoula Workman. Ellen initiated the discussion by saying, “So, you are emancipated from your mother. Explain to people who don’t know what that is... What does that mean?”

Winter, calm and composed, provided a concise explanation. She shared that the process began when she was 14, with the support of her older sister, Shanelle Workman. Shanelle was eventually granted full custody when Winter was 17.

Reflecting on her sister’s role, Winter said, “She’s been the best part of my life. She really is my best friend [and] is the most important thing to me. She’s been there for me through absolutely everything and I just love her so much.” The actress also confirmed that neither she nor her sister were in contact with their mother.

Ellen continued with probing questions, asking Ariel Winter about her experiences growing up in the entertainment industry. Winter admitted that her entry into acting was not her choice.

She described the challenges of balancing a career in Hollywood while taking on parenting responsibilities at a young age. She said that it was very hard to grow up in the industry but also to just grow up in any instance without a mother from a very young age.

The interview gained many reactions online. Some viewers believed the interview was scripted and that Winter was prepared for the questions. However, many others felt that Ellen crossed a line by asking such personal questions.

