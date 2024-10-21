Ariel Winter’s Weight Loss: How the “Modern Family” Star Lost 30 lbs

When you are in the limelight, the smallest changes in your appearance can ignite undue public criticism. More often than not when celebrities lose weight, it is subjected to either mockery or praises from fans. Ariel Winter’s weight loss was no exception as the actress recently was swarmed with censure from fans after the news came to light.

Although the star has soaked it all in rather sportingly, it doesn’t excuse the fact that fans can often be inconsiderate and harsh, without considering what their favorite celebrity might be dealing with in their personal life. Fortunately, she has put her body shamers in their place as she has been exuding a happier demeanor since losing weight and is seen flaunting her slim figure on her Instagram.

Who Is Ariel Winter?

Ariel, who originally hails from Fairfax, Virginia, has both Greek and German ancestry. She initially debuted in a Cool Whip commercial when she was only a little kid. Winter rose into popularity after starring in ABC’s Emmy-winning popular sitcom Modern Family, which aired between 2009 and 2020. The now 26-year-old played the character of Alex Dunphy, the nerdy daughter of the Dunphy family, who often found herself in a pickle because of her quirky and unorthodox family members. The hit series was a break in her career. It opened several doors for her and she bagged many critically acclaimed awards along with her co-stars, for her outstanding performance.

Ariel is also a talented voice actor and has lent her voice to some popular animated characters including Gretchen from Phineas and Ferb, Penny from Mr. Peabody and Sherman, Marina from Jake and the Never Land Pirates, etc. Popular films like Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred, The Chaperone, etc., proved to be significant milestones in her career and the latter helped her bag the nomination of Best Actress in a Motion Picture at the Young Artist Awards in 2012. Feature films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Duress, etc. helped further her expertise.

Winter loves dogs and is a dog mom herself. She has expressed her wish to establish a shelter for dogs. She is in a loving relationship with actor Luke Benward and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her partner and a big canine family.

Ariel Winter’s Profile

Full Name: Ariel Winter Workman

Age: 26 Years

Birth Date: 28 January, 1998

Birth Place: Fairfax, Virginia, United States

Partner: Luke Benward

Parents: Crystal Workman, Glenn Workman

Height: 1.55 m

Ariel Winter’s Journey with Weight And Medication

As someone who debuted as a child actor and practically grew up before the public eyes, Ariel has been scrutinized by the public over and over again. As a teen, she appeared to be lean but towards the final seasons of Modern Family, fans noticed that the star had put on noticeable weight.

Ariel has been candid about wanting to improve her life and taking the help of therapy to do so. She doesn’t believe in the stigma that is attached to therapy and thinks it’s nothing “negative” or “embarrassing”. But therapy is not the only thing she resorted to. The actress also took antidepressant medications. Being on these medications for years caused her to gain stubborn weight that she failed to lose no matter how much she tried. Research shows that there are plenty of antidepressants available in the market that are unfortunately related to weight gain ( 1 ).

Even though it took a toll on her physical health as well as her mental health and didn’t make her feel good about herself, she initially did not want to go through the lengthy procedure of changing her medications. Research shows that antidepressant medications often cause neurological and psychiatric alterations in their users ( 2 ). But she finally decided to take control of her life and aborted the root of evil.

How did Ariel Winter Lose So Much Weight?

(Image Source: Getty Images)

She even opened up about her struggle with fluctuating weight on her Instagram stories. Although the actress had been tight-lipped about her health issues, she was forced to open up after someone pointed out her massive weight loss. She was tired of internet trolls accusing her of using drugs and even going through surgery to attain dramatic weight loss.

The actress finally decided to put an end to this discussion and revealed the surprising factor behind her weight loss. The answer which came as a shock to many fans, revealed that the loss of weight came from switching her psychiatric medications. While it is no news that certain psychiatric medications, especially those that are used to treat anxiety, often lead to weight gain, seeking professional guidance to switch medications can certainly help ( 1 ) ( 2 ).

This was also not the first occurrence where fans took a jab at her figure. Winter has always leaned towards being on the curvy side. Previously, when she wore shorts that flaunted her curves to an event in 2017, trolls mocked her for wearing shorts that were “too small”. She received unkind comments after her breast reduction surgery in 2015 as well.

Her transformation received mixed reactions from fans. While some applauded her for losing a significant amount of weight, others continued to troll her. What bothered Ariel even more was that people kept making assumptions about her body. Some body-shamers even accused her of changing her medication and taking the help of plastic surgery with the sole purpose of losing weight. But according to Winter, it is simply not true. She clapped back at haters saying that it is certainly not the correct way to help someone love their body.

Ariel Winter Opens up About Her Diet And Fitness Routine

Ariel is a big foodie and she loves to gorge on carbs and sugary delights. She believes that one should not compromise on indulging in their favorite dish just to lose a few pounds. Ariel is a big lover of pasta, cheese, and candies and refuses to give them up. Instead, she focuses on working out to balance it out. Ariel makes sure that she is putting in the work that is necessary to maintain a healthy body.

But she has also emphasized eating “in moderation”. Her claims have been backed up by researchers. Dietitians and researchers throw a strong light on the need to implement diet diversity ( 3 ).

Ariel Winter’s Workout Plan

Ariel credits her gym trainer for helping her in her weight loss journey. After shedding the excess weight, her next goal is to gain some good muscles. To achieve the desired result, her gym instructor has planned a combination of strength and cardio exercises that she follows three times a week. The exercises are simple and can be done anywhere with minimal equipment. Ariel Winter’s workout regime has been panned out below:

1. Lunge

According to her trainer, Ariel participates in a full-body exercise called curtsy lunge. She carries this out for almost 20 minutes. Lunges are a great workout to incorporate into our daily workout regime. They train our lower body and help us attain core strength. They generate muscle function which automatically leads to a healthier body ( 4 ).

2. Jump Squat

Squats are another workout routine Ariel follows. She takes it up a notch with more effective jump squats. It requires her to bend her knees, then jump as high as she can and land on her knees. Without giving it a break, she prepares herself for the next squat. Squats are one of the most popular freehand exercises and are often prescribed by professionals. They strengthen the lower group of muscles. However, it is important to seek professional guidance or they could also lead to strained muscles ( 5 ).

3. Plank Jacks

Plank jacks are one of the most useful kinetic exercises. It’s popular among fitness enthusiasts as it is effective and also does not require special equipment. It might be a little difficult in the beginning, once you get a hang of it, with proper training, it helps increase core strength and also cell immunity ( 6 ).

Ariel Winter’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

The entertainment industry is notorious for imposing toxic beauty standards on stars, especially female celebrities. It is saddening to see how Ariel's personal life has become the topic of public discussion over and over again. Be it her cosmetic surgeries or her love life, the public has criticized her every move. This is why Ariel understands the need to advocate for women’s health and create mental health awareness. She has always advocated for mental health.

Ariel proudly reveals that her body has been responding positively since the changes in her medications, and she is happy. She doesn’t shy away from showing off her love for food and she loves to cook for her loved ones. Ariel shares those delicious recipes with fans on her Instagram page. Fans are happy to see her doing better and that’s all that matters to them.



