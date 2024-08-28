Throwback: When Christopher Reeve Wanted To Die After Accident But THESE Lines From Wife Dana Saved His Life

The man who was self-sufficient and on his own, who never in his wildest nightmares ever thought of being dependent on anyone in all aspects be it physical, financial, or psychological, found himself all laid back as fate had it when an equestrian accident changed his life overnight.

While portraying Superman, Christopher Reeve always inspired many young generations of his time, but there was a moment in his life when his outlook towards life and the joy of being was completely shunned. The accident, which left him paralyzed, had greater psychological implications than physical ones.

While he was on the verge of giving up and not wanting to survive, his family and friends stood by him as strong pillars, especially his wife, Dana Reeve, because of whom Reeve could find his lost joy of being and courage to live and not merely survive. Post this, he even once quoted in an interview with USA Weekend in 1998, “The mind and body are connected... The body expresses what the mind is trying to suppress. But if you have a positive attitude, and the faith and love of people around you, you heal faster.”

ALSO READ: ‘I Don’t Remember Anything...:’ RHOC Star Vicki Gunvalson Opens Up About Her Hospital Visits Amid Facing Serious Health Scare

As per the moment captured in the new upcoming documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which is based on Reeve, who indeed is a real-life hero, we get to know how the extent of sadness plagued his life. The late actor, who left the world in 2004 at the age of 52, is seen revealing, "I ruined my life and everybody else’s. I won’t be able to ski, sail, or throw a ball to Will. I won’t be able to make love to Dana. Maybe we should let me go."

Advertisement

At this crucial moment, Dana Reeve, his devoted and loving wife, said seven words that changed everything for him. These words gave Reeve a renewed sense of self-worth and hope, helping him regain his joy of being. As Reeve recalled, “And then she said the words that saved my life. You’re still you. And I love you."

Dana also became Christopher's primary caregiver, sacrificing her career to support him through his recovery and advocacy work for the disabled. She was deeply involved in the Christopher Reeve Foundation, which aimed to improve the quality of life for those with spinal cord injuries.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry's Spare Memoir To Get Paperback Edition With THIS Distinct Publishing Decision

Dana also left the world in 2006 due to her battle with lung cancer. However, her presence is felt in the documentary, given the profound impact she had on Reeve’s life as the children talk about her extreme care for Christopher and her support for their family throughout this uncertain journey.

Advertisement

Reeve was often seen expressing how much he loved his beloved wife during interviews, one of them being with Life in 1998. As reported by Capedwonder, Reeves said, “Dana never makes me feel guilty for having created this situation. We’re just as much in love.” He continued, “Whether I have zero recovery or full recovery, our relationship will survive. That’s pretty incredible.”

ALSO READ: Bones Creator Makes It Clear Why He Wanted To Keep Cast Out Of Danger