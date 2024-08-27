Prince Harry's Spare Memoir To Get Paperback Edition With THIS Distinct Publishing Decision

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is getting a paperback publication, but unlike most paperback editions, it won't have additional information or feature any new chapters. Penguin Random House confirmed the contents of the paperback are "unchanged," and the decision could be correlated to his efforts in reconciling with the royal family.

On Tuesday, August 27, Penguin Random House announced that the Duke of Sussex's bestselling novel will be published in a new edition on October 24 in the UK. The publication date may coincide with King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming tour of Australia and Samoa later this year.

As the head of the Commonwealth, The King and Queen are set to visit several countries and attend the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting held from October 21 to October 26, hosted by Samoa. The meeting would be a great opportunity for The King to visit countries during the first Commonwealth tour of his reign.

Prince Harry has had a strained relationship with his father, The King, and his brother, Prince William, ever since he backed down from being an active royal member. The rift was further engraved after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was released in December 2022 and publication of Spare a month later.

The hardcover version of the memoir will have the same cover but a "newly designed package" and will be issued in 16 different languages. Random House US and Random House Canada will release the copies in North America, and Transworld will be in the UK.

Spare was an instant bestseller after its release in January 2023 and sold over 6 million copies worldwide. It also earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. Previously, during an interview with PEOPLE, Harry described his book as a "raw account" of "the good, the bad and everything in between."

He also revealed that the memoir was, in a way, a continuation of his own mental health journey and how he wished to create an impact on people's lives through his story. "If sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he said at the time.