‘He Might Be….:’ Daniel Craig Hints At the Next James Bond During 2024 Governors Awards

Daniel Craig truly knows the high anticipation of fans to find out who will play the next James Bond and he is seemingly having fun with it. The Knives Out star stated that the next actor playing that role may be present in the room during the 2024 Governors Awards, per People magazine.

The event was held on November 17 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As per the aforementioned publication, while introducing the producers of the infamous franchise, Broccoli and Wilson, Craig said, “Let's just get something out of the way.”

He added that if the people there attend the event to find out who the next Bond is, he asked them to not look at him as “ he might be in the room. I'm just joking. Maybe I'm not.”

Craig’s work in the iconic franchise has helped him create a larger fanbase globally. Although he is actively widening his brilliant career trajectory by taking up unconventional roles, fans will surely miss his screen presence as James Bond.

He has played this character in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die. But it appears that as much as the franchise’s fans want to seemingly find out about the next actor taking up this character, he told Variety that he did not care who played this role.

It seems that there are multiple candidates who are looking forward to playing the next Bond, including Colman Domingo. The actor jokingly pitched himself to the film's producers during the event, per the outlet.

He quipped, “I know that there's a list of phenomenal, handsome, athletic, suave, and debonair actors vying to be the next James Bond.” The actor added, “Now if you're thinking of me, I don't know what to tell you: Bond or Bond villain?” He asked them to decide that and said that he would be leaving his headshots on their table.

Ahead of the event, while conversing with the Associated Press, Wilson and Broccoli, who were presented with the Irvine G. Thalberg Memorial Award, said that casting the next Bond was a huge decision. Wilson shared that every time they cast a new performer, the films alter because of the excitement of the new Bond and directions.

The producer further continued by saying that each one of those people who took up the character offered something different and new.

