‘It’s Been A Fun Ride’: James Bond Actor George Lazenby Announces Retirement From Acting

Former 007 George Lazenby took his final bow! The actor announced his retirement from acting through a lengthy social media post, calling it a tough decision. Lazenby—best known for playing James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service—cited family priority and old age as reasons. His other renowned works include Becoming Bond, Emmanuelle's Secret, The Man from Hong Kong, and others.

George Lazenby retires from acting

After working for decades in the film industry, Lazenby announced his retirement on July 24 with a post on Instagram and Twitter. The actor shared a picture of himself with a lengthy caption, elaborating on the reason behind his decision and thanking the people he worked with.

"This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s time to announce my retirement from work,” he wrote. The Becoming Bond actor mentioned that he won’t be making any public appearances for work events, giving interviews, or signing autographs henceforth.

"It’s been a fun ride but getting older is no fun,” he added. After thanking his friend and manager Anders Frejdh and the public for their “love and support,” Lazenby expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life focusing on his family and loved ones.

Lazenby’s acting career

Apart from portraying the ever-charming 007, Lazenby has impressive credits in 64 films! After his 1969 Bond movie was a hit, his career jetted off. 1975's The Man from Hong Kong, and 1993 Civil War drama Gettysburg are some of his best works. Most recently, he appeared in the 2024 film Mundije.

In 2019, the actor spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about playing 007 and recalled having "a lot of arrogance." He joked how he knew nothing about acting when he stepped into the iconic role. "Look, for a guy who never acted before I did a pretty s--- job…I did eventually learn how to act,” Lazenby added.