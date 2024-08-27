Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene Showing THIS Character Escaped The Void After Fight With Cassandra Nova

Ryan Reynolds has continued to pour fans with additional and behind-the-scenes content ever since the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor recently shared a deleted scene from the film, which showed the aftermath of The Resistance's battle against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her forces.

In the clip, Gambit (Channing Tatum) is looking around the battlefield when a golden sparkle emerges in the background. When he turns, his eyes reflect one of Doctor Strange's Inter-Dimensional Portals, a.k.a. a Marvel Sparkle Circle, indicating that he finally escaped the void. So Gambit survived the ultimate battle in Deadpool & Wolverine and possibly found a new home?

After the battle in the void, X-23, Deadpool, and Logan returned to Earth-10005, and presumably, Resistance members Blade and Elektra also returned to their respective worlds. Since Gambit never had a home to go back to, the tease hints that the Time Variance Authority assigned him a home.

Although it's hard to confirm whether he went to the same world as Deadpool or Earth-616—where the events of Avengers took place, the tease could mean that Tatum's character appears in the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars.

Gambit became an instant fan favorite, but it resulted from Tatum’s years of efforts and Reynolds and director Shawn Levy’s ability to deliver it. After Deadpool & Wolverine wreaked havoc at the box office, Tatum took to social media to reveal how he thought he’d “lost Gambit forever,” but Reynolds fought for the character. “I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy,” he added.

Now that his character has made its massive debut in the Marvel Universe, the scope for future appearances is endless. In fact, the Blink Twice actor told Variety that he’d love to make a standalone movie. “I’ve been saying I want it for the last ten years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God,” he added.