Zombie Wolverine's Original Look In Deadpool & Wolverine Was Nearly Changed All Thanks to Ryan Reynolds and His 'Funny' Ideas

The opening sequence of Deadpool & Wolverine, which includes the catchy NSYNC hit Bye Bye Bye, is unforgettable. The scene, directed by Shawn Levy, establishes a darkly comedic tone as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool resurrects Wolverine's corpse to use his adamantium skeleton in a brutal battle.

This shocking yet magnificent sequence was the result of lengthy debates over how to depict Wolverine's death and subsequent zombification. Here's how the initial concept evolved into the iconic scene in the film.

As per CinemaBlend, before the film's release, there was much debate over how dead Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) should appear. The creative team, which included Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, and Weta VFX artists, considered several options for depicting Wolverine's body.

Deadpool's plan to use Wolverine's corpse, assuming that his healing powers may have revived him, caused discussion about the best visual approach.

According to Dan Macarin, Weta VFX Supervisor, initial concepts included Wolverine wearing a more elaborate zombie prosthetic. However, there were concerns that showing too much skin could imply Wolverine's resurrection.

Macarin recalled, “The conversations we had with the skeleton were like, 'Well, if we show too much skin, people might think, why doesn't he just come back to life?'” After considering these concerns, the team decided to simplify the design. Rather than a detailed zombie look, they chose a silver skeleton made entirely of adamantium.

This decision was based on the fact that Wolverine's skeleton is iconic and easily identifiable. The design aimed to show a deteriorated but recognizable skeleton without the potential for confusion caused by regenerative healing.

Advertisement

Macarin stated, “So originally, after the initial discussions, which started having a really gross zombie prosthetic be pulled out of the grave, they quickly said, ‘You know what? Let's just do a silver skeleton and make it all metal adamantium.’” This decision was consistent with the tone of the film and ensured that the visuals remained true to Wolverine's established character.

Despite the move to a simpler design, Ryan Reynolds had other plans. Reynolds wanted to highlight the scene's comedic and grotesque elements. According to Macarin, Reynolds advocated for a more extreme version of the zombie look.

He said that as the sequence progressed, people were watching it, and Ryan was like, "You know what? I really want to desecrate Jackman’s corpse. We need to make this the next level. I want to make it funnier, and the skin is funny."

Reynolds' insistence on including more grotesque details resulted in the final version of the scene, which shows shreds of Wolverine's skin alongside the metal skeleton. This combination contributed to the scene's distinct blend of horror and humor, which was accentuated by the upbeat NSYNC soundtrack.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'We Tried So Hard': Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How She Hides Freaky Friday 2's Plot From Getting Out