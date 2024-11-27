Throwback: When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out To The World In 1997; Revealed She 'Never Wanted To Be The Lesbian Actress'

Ellen DeGeneres confessed being a lesbian to the world in 1997 while making an appearance on the cover of Time Magazine. In conversation with the media portal, the comedian claimed that she had been planning on coming out since years, but she did not want to be a lesbian actress in the industry.

The news came as a shock to many fans of the TV host, as just before DeGeneres came out, the talks had captured the audience as she agreed to play the role of Ellen Morgan in her show.

Media reports claimed at the time that the actress choosing the role was a preparation of her coming out of the closet.

While sitting down for an interview with the outlet, DeGeneres was asked, “So, for the record, are you yourself gay?”

The talk show host went on to respond by saying, “Yes. You’re the first person that I’ve—I mean, I knew that I was going to—that was one of the things when I decided to have my character on the show come out; I knew I was going to have to come out too. But I didn’t want to talk about it until the show was done.”

She further added, “And you know, I watched my friend Melissa [Etheridge] come out, and she became “the lesbian rock star.” I never wanted to be “the lesbian actress.” I never wanted to be the spokesperson for the gay community. Ever. I did it for my own truth.”

Further in the interview, DeGeneres revealed that she would have announced the news long time ago, but the people around her would not have readily accepted the truth.

At the time, she also added that because she feels safe, and that was the reason she planned on informing her fans.

The Will & Grace actress went on to explain, “I don’t think I could have done this a long time ago, and I don’t think people would have accepted it as readily as they do now.”

She continued to say, Now I feel comfortable with myself, and I don’t have to be fearful about something damaging my career if it gets out, because now I’m in control of it—sort of. No one can hurt me now.”

Currently, Ellen is married to Portia De Rossi, and the couple together have been living a happy life in the U.K.

