Elon Musk Trolls Ellen DeGeneres Over Her Decision To Move to UK, Alludes To Her Connections With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Elon Musk had a little fun trolling Ellen DeGeneres after news emerged of her permanent move to the United Kingdom following Trump’s win in the 2024 US Presidential election. The 53-year-old owner of X took to the social media platform on Thursday, November 21, to mock the 66-year-old former talk show host by alluding to a conspiracy theory surrounding her connections with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

In his post involving DeGeneres, Musk quoted an earlier post by an X user that suggested the TV personality might have had intimate knowledge of the "freak off" parties detailed in Diddy’s indictment on September 17, following his arrest at an NYC hotel the previous day.

“Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don’t need to know why. @iamdiddy,” DeGeneres tweeted on one of the now-incarcerated music mogul’s past birthdays. The user whose post Musk retweeted shared the screenshot, adding, “It makes sense why she fled the country after the election.”

Musk chose to let the original post speak for itself, adding only a single skeptical emoji with a raised eyebrow.

The Wrap reported recently that DeGeneres moved to the UK along with her wife Portia de Rossi after purchasing a home there in October. The couple already seems to have settled down in England as a viral video online showed them enjoying an outing with friends at The Farmer’s Dog pub. DeGeneres and de Rossi were seen basking in live music at the establishment with the former looking almost unrecognizable in brown hair as opposed to her signature blonde.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have reportedly chosen the Cotswolds, a rural area of South England about two hours from London, as their UK address.

DeGeneres’s decision to move across the pond was also reported by People, which revealed in October that she had been house hunting in the UK. It turns out she not only finalized the deal but also moved there sooner than expected.

According to the Daily Mail, Ellen and Portia will have plenty of celebrity neighbors, as the Cotswolds is home to stars like David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Damien Hirst, and Jeremy Clarkson.

The area is also known for housing royalty, with King Charles owning a residence in Gloucestershire, part of the neighborhood.

