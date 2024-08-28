From Barry Keoghan To Shawn Mendes: All Celeb References In Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Explored

Sabrina Carpenter’s late night shifts have finally paid off as the singer recently dropped her much-awaited album, Short n’ Sweet. Her latest music video featuring Jenna Ortega also added to the anticipation.

After delivering hits like Espresso and Please, Please, Please, the artist has managed to exceed expectations. The record perfectly blends pop, country, rock, folk, and R&B, delivering unforgettable bangers and deeply emotional tracks.

With a runtime of over 36 minutes, the ‘no-skip’ album became an instant fan favorite. It also references celebrities like Barry Keoghan, Chappell Roan, Shawn Mendes, and the movie Juno.

In her track 10, “Juno", the singer makes a playful reference to the Elliot Page film. The 2007 rom-com gained popularity in recent times for being used as a Gen Z expression. The lyrics in the song, “If you love me right, then who knows? I might let you make me Juno,” hints at Carpenter wanting to start a family with the right person.

Short n’ Sweet also seems to reference her on-again, off-again relationship with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, specifically in the track “Bad Chem,” where she sings about a guy in a white jacket with a thick accent. Fans were quick to revisit Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show when the two reportedly met for the first time. Besides his thick Irish accent, Keoghan was rocking a white jacket at the show while Carpenter was in a sheer black dress.

Advertisement

In “Sharpest Tool,” the singer referenced the rising pop star, Chappell Roan. She sings, “Guess I’ll waste another year on wondering if / If that was casual, then I’m an idiot.” Fans believe it's a tribute to Roan’s hit song “Casual,” due to the similarity in their themes. The song also resembles The 1975’s “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.”

Adding to the speculation, Carpenter’s opening track, "Taste", is believed to have referenced her brief yet rumored fling with Shawn Mendes. At the time, the “It’ll Be Okay” singer had also sparked rumors with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Altogether, Short n’ Sweet is bound to resonate with anyone in the mood for catchy yet vengeful tracks or a relationship dilemma.

ALSO READ: What Is Jennifer Coolidge's Net Worth in 2024? Everything to Know About the White Lotus Actress' Career