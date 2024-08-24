Throwback: When Jennifer Lopez Gushed About Having ‘Mrs Affleck’ As Official Name After Ben Affleck Wedding

Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez and actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck are going through a heartbreaking divorce after merely two years of marriage. Amid this, JLo has asked the court to have the surname of her former husband Affleck removed.

After taking the actor's last name when they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, the singer has now requested a court to change her legal name from Jennifer Lynn Affleck to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, according to court records acquired by several international media outlets.

Earlier, the 55-year-old Lopez could not stop gushing about becoming Mrs. Affleck, calling the gesture “traditional” and “romantic.” In an interview with Vogue earlier in November 2022, she said, “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together.”

“We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” she clarified. So, when asked about her thoughts on her 52-year-old husband taking her surname and being referred to as Mr. Lopez, she said, “No! It’s not traditional.” She further explained that there isn't any “romance” in it and that “It feels like it’s a power move.”

“I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person,” she said. Acknowledging the fact that people feel differently about it, Lopez said, “That’s OK too,” however, when it comes to her opinion, she feels it to be “romantic” and that it carries a “tradition and romance.” “I’m just that kind of girl,” she said.

While filming Gigli in 2001, Affleck and Lopez first got together, and by November 2002, they were engaged. But in 2003, they called it quits, moved on to other relationships, and eventually tied the knot. When the pair originally started dating in the early 2000s, they were dubbed “Bennifer” by the media. Two decades later, they renewed their romance and got married in July 2022 in Las Vegas and the Bennifer fans couldn’t be happier. The pair wedded exactly two years ago, on August 20, 2022, after being married in a lavish wedding in Georgia after getting married in Las Vegas.

The music hitmaker disclosed that she had changed her last name shortly after getting married when she identified as “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” in her July 2022 “On the JLo” newsletter. When JLo and the Argo actor became engaged in the early 2000s, she had intended to alter her last name to Affleck. In July 2003, she revealed to Access Hollywood that she “obviously” wanted to become Jennifer Affleck and that her married name would be on all of her stationery.

Exactly after two years of marriage, Lopez reportedly filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. They were reportedly living separately months before their divorce announcement and had also sold their Beverly Hills home a few months prior to it.