Throwback: When John Wick Producer Revealed Keanu Reeves Begged To 'Kill Off' His Character

Basil Iwanyk shocked the fans of the John Wick franchise when he previously revealed that the character of the movie, portrayed by none other than Keanu Reeves, begged the team to kill his role from the iconic movie at the end of the John Wick Chapter 4.

In 2023, Iwanyk opened up to Collider about it. The producer shared that the actor is physically tired after the shooting for each installment of the movie and it is difficult for him to be back for more. Iwanyk shared, “After the second, third, and fourth movie, making these films is so exhausting and it destroys Keanu, physically and emotionally,”

Iwanyk said to the outlet that towards the end the actor always says about not doing it again and they all agree with the star. He continued, “The guy is just a shell of himself because he just goes off and goes for it. He was like, "I wanna be definitively killed at the end of this movie.'” The producer quipped that they would keep a “10 % opening”

The ending of the fourth installment has kept many fans in suspense if the acclaimed actor would return to portray the character in the upcoming part, which Lionsgate confirmed is in the early stages of development.

While conversing with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves shared that for him, it felt right that Wick “finds peace.”

It is important to point out that Reeves has won the hearts of his fan base globally by taking up this role and it will forever be remembered by them. No matter how many times he returns to this franchise, the fans are always geared up to see him on the big screen.

Apart from that, his decades-long career and impressive career trajectory include many movies that have created an imprint on the minds of his fans including The Matrix, Speed, Something’s Gotta Give, Constantine, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Devils’ Advocate, and many more.

