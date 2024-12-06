Throwback: When Jonathan Bailey Showered Praise On His ‘Incredible’ Wicked Co-star Cynthia Erivo; DEETS Inside

Jonathan Bailey has been in awe of Cynthia Erivo’s presence on the sets of the latest released film, Wicked. While the latter played the role of Elphaba, the Bridgerton star went on to portray Prince Fiyero, who is also the love interest of Erivo’s character.

Previously, in talks with the media portal, the actor opened up on his experience of sharing the screen space with the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress. Apart from the duo, the movie stars Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh.

In conversation with People Magazine during the December 2023 interview, Bailey shared that it was an honor to play the character of a charming man opposite Erivo, who has been portrayed in green skin.

The Jurassic star said to the outlet, “Having watched her (Cynthia Erivo) perform and do her and just seeing what she is doing is pretty incredible.”

Meanwhile, recalling the filming days on the sets of the Jon M. Chu directorial, Bailey claimed that it got hectic as he was also shooting for his movie Fellow Travelers. The actor starred alongside Matt Bomer.

Moreover, he had been doing back-and-forth with filming in London for the popular Netflix series Bridgerton opposite Nicola Coughlan. Opening up about his schedules, the actor claimed it to be a “wild time.”

Speaking on the choreography of the film, the English actor revealed to the portal, "I had an amazing dance coach in Toronto where I was, and we worked on the choreography on Sundays and any days off—not that I had any days off.”

He further added, "Poor Matt [Bomer]. We shared a two-way trailer, so whenever I was dancing, I think I was rocking him either awake or to sleep."

Opening up about bonding with the cast members of the Wicked film, Bailey shared that every actor who stepped into the world of wizards in the movie is an expert in theater. He stated that the group or the team has now been "completely bonded for life."

As for Wicked, the movie revolves around the unique bond of friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, portrayed by Ariana Grande. Yeoh, too, joined the team fresh off winning an Oscar for her film Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. The movie is successfully running in theaters.

