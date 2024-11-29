Ariana Grande Reveals Wicked Co-Star Jonathan Bailey and Her Were the 'Giggliest Pair' on the Set; DEETS Here

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey had a theatre connection on the Wicked set. The two might be known for 2 different things, with the former famous for her pop music, and the latter for his role in Bridgerton, but the one thing that duo had in common was that they were both theater kids. Grande started her career at 15 when she was cast in the musical Thirteen. On the other hand across the pond, Bailey took his first steps into the world of acting with Royal Shakespeare Company when he was a child.

In an interview with People Magazine Ariana Grande and Bailey got candid about their chemistry BTS on Wicked. The We Can't Be Friends singer said, "I feel like we were both very theater children in the room." To which the Bridgerton actor agreed, saying they were "incessant."

Ariana revealed they had the best time on set together, explaining, "And we were very giggly together. That was the tough thing with us. We were the giggliest pair. It carbonated our chemistry." To which the 36-year-old amusingly replied, "It gave us fizz."

Grande added that her character's relationship onscreen with Bailey's character was also unfolding in real life. She said they were "falling for each other as friends in real life, too. That was such a beautiful part of it. We had the most beautiful time."

Bailey takes on the role of the dreamy Prince Fiyero who plays the love interest to Ariana's Glinda, the Good Witch in the movie. Currently, the musical is on a rampage around the world breaking records in its first week of release.

