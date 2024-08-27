Throwback: When Kim Kardashian Visited California Prison With Sister Khloe

The popular reality TV show The Kardashians has given some amazing life insights to fans. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters showcase their lives and how they manage their personal and professional lives against stardom. Do you remember the time when Kim visited the California women's prison in season 5?

In season 5, episode 9, we saw the SKIMS creator visit the California reforms and briefly interact with people serving in the jail. Kim was accompanied by the media and her sister, was seen talking to the authorities about the ways they have been transforming these people's lives.

Kim said that she was honored to be these people and listen to their stories. She said to see these people stuck in a place with a dead end, she wishes to help these people get another chance. She met Scott Budnick, a criminal justice reformer who has been working among the prisoners and trying to get back on their feet.

Khloe, who visited with her sister, was touched to hear the stories of these people. She came forward and offered help to the reformers in any form. 'I'm proud of Kim for this cause', the Good American entrepreneur said. Kim interacted with one of the prisoners who was sentenced to jail when she was just 18 and now wishes to alter her course of life. Without any parole, she hoped that someone could have helped her and guided these lost souls to start afresh.

The mother of four was seen as concerned when she said that it was difficult to see those prisoners, who were still young and had a long life ahead of them but were serving in prison. The actress felt unhappy that the mistakes of these prisoners wouldn't give them a second chance, and without hope, they are still waiting for one chance.

'What mistakes they committed in their teenage years are now much wiser in their 30s, 40s, and 50s' the actress stated. These people wanted help, and the actresses swore to change their lives for the better. Before they entered the building, these people asked Kim to release them from the living hell, which broke her heart.

Ever since Kim became a criminal lawyer, she has been saving many lives from getting ruined. In the previous season, Gypsy Rose, who was sentenced for her mother's murder, finally got a chance to meet Kim. Her team helps Gypsy come out since her past caused her to take such a drastic step. While interacting, Gypsy shared her story and how she was rejected to get therapy since she is a killer.

