Throwback: When Lady Gaga Thought Taylor Swift Was 'Full Of S***' Before Having A Complete Change Of Heart

Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga have gone to to move up the ladder on their respective careers. Both the stars, who are seemingly friendly with one another, had a different perception of each other, to be precise, Gaga had a not-so-good perception of Swift, which changed later for the better.

According to US Weekly, back in 2014, the House Of Gucci star appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show and spoke about her altered perception of the Wildest Dreams singers.

Stern started this conversation by asking Lady Gaga if she and Swift were lovers, which was claimed by a caller on his show. To which the vocalist answered that she did not think Swift would be interested in that.

The Joker star went on to share that they had crossed paths a few times and she couldn't say anything bad about her. Gaga mentioned that when she was at the AMAs, they were seated next to one another and Swift expressed her love for the ARTPOP album. She said to the Just Dance artist, “Oh my God! I love ARTPOP. I love Applause, and Applause is my favorite song.”

The Telephone singer admitted, “I was thinking, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. This chick is full of s***’”. She continued that her stylist, Brendan, who was styling the Look What You Made Do vocalist for a shoot, gave her a call and said that she blasted Artpop very loudly and danced and posed as it played.

After this Gaga mentioned her changed thoughts about Swift and started liking her because she said the same thing to her face that she said behind her back.

Fast forward to now, both artists have just expanded their brilliant artistry and have gone on to create a global fan base. Swift, with her record-breaking music, and Gaga with her music and acting performances, are just winning people’s hearts.

As far as the Bad Romance singer’s career front goes, just like her musical career, she is making it big in the acting world as well. She is set to feature in the lead role in Joker: Folie A Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

This is one of the most highly anticipated films and if her performance as Harley Quinn is liked by the audience, it can potentially change her career trajectory for the better.

The film is set to be released on October 2, 2024.

