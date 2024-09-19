'I Think It's Kind Of Funny': Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Never Shut Down Rumors Claiming She’s a Man

Lady Gaga is no stranger to wild rumors and smear campaigns. Recently, the Poker Face singer appeared on What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates to reveal her reasons behind not defending herself against critics and haters who claimed that she's a man, relatively early in her career.

Her reason behind not arguing back was simple. It was a lie, therefore, she didn't feel like a victim. She further explained that while the groundless rumors are untrue, sometimes refuting them, as a public figure, is not in the best interest of other people's well being.

During Netflix's What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates episode two, the A Star Is Born actress opened up on why, early on in her career when there were unfounded claims that she was a man, she kept mute on the incessant headlines that hounded her. Speaking about the memory from that period, Gaga said to Bill Gates that even though rumors were addressed to her and were asked in most of the interviews, she didn’t answer because she didn’t see herself as a victim. On the contrary, she was more worried about how some people might feel when the same things are said about them and they don't want to be ashamed.

The Judas hitmaker said, "What about a kid who is being accused of that who would think that a public figure like me would feel shame? I’ve been in situations where fixing a rumor was not in the best interest of the well being of other people."

She elaborated that since the very first year of her profession, she had been through a lot of controversies in the press. As a performer, she has learned to brush off some of those things. She further added, "I’ve been used to lies being printed about me since I was 20 years old. I’m a performer. I think it’s kind of funny."

This is not the first time Gaga has spoken about misinformation spread against her. Back in 2011, during an interview with CNN, Gaga famously delivered some iconic words to shut down critics. She said, "Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I."

Lady Gaga is preparing for the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, which has already had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival and is opening its doors for viewers from October 4. Most recently, she partnered with Bruno Mars on the upbeat track Die With a Smile and ruled charts with it. The first single from her seventh upcoming LP (LG7) is due in October, with the complete album planned for a 2025 release.

