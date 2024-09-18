Throwback: When Taylor Swift Said She Wanted a Partner Who Has Same 'Comfort Level with Fame' as Herself

In a recently resurfaced interview from 2011, Taylor Swift, then 21, talked about having a partner who can deal with the pressures of fame. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Swift openly stated her desire for a relationship in which both partners shared a similar comfort level with the spotlight.

At the time, Swift said, “It’s so heartbreaking when things click, but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you’re dating].” She added, “I don’t care... It doesn’t matter to me who’s looking, but it does to some people.”

Swift wanted a partner who could match her comfort with fame and it was an important part of her personal life and relationships. She said, “You couldn’t really have a good relationship with someone who cares that much. It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out.”

Fast forward over a decade, and Taylor Swift appears to have found a partner who meets her criteria. Swift is currently in a high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Since their relationship became public, the couple has been spotted at several events, including the United States Open, the 2024 Super Bowl, and various outings in New York City. Their public appearances have consistently showcased their comfort with the attention they receive.

One memorable moment occurred during Swift's London Eras Tour show, when Kelce joined her on stage, donning a black tuxedo and carrying her across the stage.

Travis Kelce spoke with CBS Mornings in September about his approach to living in the spotlight with Swift. He said that it's the life he chose and added that he enjoys it.

He also said that it comes with the territory of wanting to participate in enjoyable activities like these. Kelce's statements revealed that he is content with his high-profile relationship with Swift.

Kelce also shared how his family has handled the increased attention. He said that his mom is having so much fun, alluding to his mother's positive reaction to the media frenzy.

He mentioned that his father was slowly getting more comfortable with it, and praised his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce for his professionalism in dealing with fame.

During the same interview, Kelce talked about why he believes people are supportive of him. He stated that he hopes it is because they see him as a genuinely good person who enjoys what he does and the people with whom he does it.

