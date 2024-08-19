Throwback: When Matt Bomer Revealed Coming Out In Public Took A Toll On His Career

Matt Bomer has charmed us all with his excellent portrayals in many projects, however, there was a time when he was facing struggles to find a role in film or even in TV. The actor who has marked his presence through his roles in the Boys in the Band and more recalled the tough journey back in 2020.

Talking to Attitude magazine Matt Bomer stated when he came out publicly about his personal choices, back in 2012, it did cost him a lot. He began by stating that when he first came out as gay in public it was a very risky time for him and his career.

“I had a studio film that was about to premiere, and a television series coming out,” Bomer mentioned. However, in the old interview, the Fellow Travellers actor further added that it was important to him as well as for his family to be his “authentic self.”

Talking to the outlet, Matt Bomer also stressed the fact that if his coming out would help even just one person, it is a move worth making, adding that he didn't do it to become a role model for anyone.

The Normal Heart actor then went on to add that coming out in public did cost him a lot, however, he still has been very proud of embracing himself as well as his choices.

Advertisement

It was when the Magic Mike XXL actor accepted the New Generation Arts and Activism Award from the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards. As he held the accolade he thanked his family members, Simon Halls, his husband, and the kids of the couple, Kit, Walker, and Henry.

He thanked them for showing him their unconditional love, calling all four men his “proudest accomplishment."

As per Out, the actor had also acknowledged celebrities and sportspersons who are openly gay and are proud of it while also not being afraid of anyone. However, happened to be “a trade-off”, when it came to his personal experience, the Doom Patrol actor stated.

Matt Bomer tied the knot to his husband Simon Halls back in 2011. Together they share three kids, namely Kit, who they welcomed into the family back in 2005 as well as the twins of the family Henry and Walker, who were welcomed in the year 2008.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'A Lot Of Thematic Stuff': James Cameron Explains Idea Behind Avatar: Fire And Ash Title