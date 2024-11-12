Throwback: When Prince Harry Gave Up THIS Precious Possession To Stay With Meghan Markle

Being a couple means a lot. You have to take care of each other and stand beside your partner during times of need and through the storms of life. Above all, being a couple often means making sacrifices, much like the one Prince Harry once made.

We’re not referring to the royal privileges he left behind to stay with his wife, Meghan Markle, but rather to something much closer to his heart—something that runs in his blood.

According to reports, Prince Harry had to part ways with a $65,000 possession in order to continue his relationship with Markle.

The Prince gave up a pair of Purdey firearms, according to The Sun.

For those who may not know, Harry is a royal who was raised as a fighter. This combination of royal blood and his warrior spirit made him the kind of prince any princess might dream of.

However, a report from 2020 revealed that the Duke had to sell the aforementioned pair of handmade hunting rifles. The hunting tools, reportedly worth $65,000, were sold to a fellow hunter in a private deal.

For context, Prince Harry learned to hunt and shoot at a very young age. However, Meghan Markle has been opposed to violence ever since they met.

In order to keep her by his side, the royal gave up those two prized guns. Additionally, Prince Harry was notably absent from hunting events at Balmoral and Sandringham in 2020.

According to conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, who spoke to Radio Times, she speculated that Prince Harry would even leave blood sports behind, as his wife, Meghan Markle, is not in favor of them.

Recently, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a video message on November 7, addressing the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia.

During this event, Prince Harry launched The Parents’ Network, which aims to serve as a support system for families whose children are suffering from online harm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018. The couple exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

