Prince Harry Attends 20th Annual Tillman Honors Gala, Continuing His Advocacy for Veterans Despite ESPY Award Controversy

Prince Harry is continuing his relationship with the Pat Tillman Foundation despite criticism over receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards in July. The estranged member of the British royal family made a low-key appearance at the organization’s 20th annual Tillman Honors gala in Chicago on November 6, according to People.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, attended the entire gala, including sitting through a keynote address from 2020 Tillman Scholar Bradley Snyder, a five-time gold medalist at the Paralympic Games. The prince sat beside Pat Tillman’s widow, Marie Tillman Shenton, per the publication.

Before the main event, Prince Harry attended a leadership development session with the foundation’s CEO, Dr. Katherine Steele, retired NFL quarterback Jake Plummer, and motivational speaker Israel Del Toro. According to a video released by the Pat Tillman Foundation on November 8, the royal’s appearance was a surprise to the 40 Tillman Scholars present.

Harry’s earlier-mentioned recognition from the Pat Tillman Foundation came in honor of his impact on the veteran community, particularly as the Founding Patron of the Invictus Games. When he accepted the award earlier this year, he acknowledged Tillman Shenton, who was in the audience, as well as Mary Tillman, Pat Tillman’s mother, for their contributions to furthering Pat’s legacy.

Mary Tillman, for those unaware, was the leading critic of Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service, calling him a "controversial and divisive individual," despite his 10 years of service in the British Army.

ESPY defended its decision to honor Harry, saying while they understand not everyone will agree with all the honorees selected for any award, his remarkable work as the Patron of Invictus Games makes him a worthy laureate of the meaningful prize.

Pat Tillman was an NFL player who left his glitzy career behind to enlist in the military after the 9/11 attacks. He died in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004, at age 27, receiving the Silver Star and Purple Heart medals posthumously.

