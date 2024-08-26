Throwback: When Ryan Reynolds Called Blake Lively 'Only Thing Irrevocably Mine' In Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

In an era when breakups and separations are quite common, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have proven that true love still exists. With Deadpool And Wolverine and It Ends With Us both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively went on to prove that they are still ruling the entertainment industry. On Blake Lively’s 35th birthday in 2023, the Fair Guy star wrote a heartfelt post on his beloved wife’s birthday on social media.

As the Gossip Girl star turned 36 in 2023, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram and posted a slew of pictures of the birthday girl. The first snap featured the Age Of Adaline actor sitting on a table on a beach during nighttime. While other snapshots featured Blake Lively along with her loving better half, Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star wrote a heart-touching message for the mother of his four adorable kids. The post read as

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

As the celebrity couple is quite popular for lovingly trolling each other on social media, even on their special days like birthdays and anniversaries. The Proposal star could not stop himself from sharing a goofy snap that featured Blake Lively with kale leaves covering her face. Along with the carousel, Ryan Reynolds mentioned-

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

The previous week, Blake Lively had shared a picture of Ryan Reynolds sipping one of the variants of the Betty Buzz drinks. The Shallows star even went on to add the Right Said Fred song I’m Too Sexy with lyrics popping up onscreen: "I'm too sexy for my shirt / So sexy it hurts."

Both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never shy away from expressing their love for each other in interviews or on social media. The actor couple openly appreciate and embrace the love they share mutually. During an interview with the popular media outlet People, Lively spoke about her dating period with Ryan Reynolds and how he made her feel special. She said-“When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card, and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. But something funny that one of us said, or something emotional that one of us said and it was just a little quote of the week.

She further added-“It was like having someone who truly sees you, who remembers the little moments or shares in the humor of the day. I'd tell him something funny that happened, a sweet exchange we had, or something exciting on the horizon. It was always just a brief note—five to seven words—a small quote capturing the essence of our week. It became such a beautifully romantic tradition... and that’s how we ended up with four children.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dated for almost a year before they tied the knot in 2012. The actor duo shares four adorable daughters named- James, Inez, Betty, and son Olin.

During a speech, when Ryan Reynolds was awarded the American Cinematheque Award in 2022, November, Blake Lively turned her husband teary-eyed with words. The actor said-"Now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she said in part. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street. He is hard-wired to get home."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a major couple not only in the entertainment industry but in the entire world. They were spotted together for the premiere of their respective movies Deadpool And Wolverine and It Ends With US. The blockbuster hits of 2024 are currently running in theatres across the globe.

