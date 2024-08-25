Happy Birthday Blake Lively: Exploring Her Top 10 Movies And TV Shows As Actress Turns 37

Blake Lively is a name that needs no introduction. One of the most iconic actresses of this generation, Blake has a successful career that spans over 18 years. Most popular for her role in the 2008 hit show Gossip Girl, Blake began her career with the 2005 movie Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants. Since then she has shown her remarkable acting skills in a variety of movies. Whether she is playing the effortlessly stylish Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl or fighting sharks in the Shallows, Blake has showcased her versatility by starring in an array of films that established her place in the industry. Her most recent movie is It Ends With Us where she plays Lily Bloom, a victim of domestic abuse. The film has gained a lot of popularity, earning over $200 million in the box office.

Today as Lively celebrates her 37th birthday, we commemorate the occasion by ranking some of her best movies and TV shows.

10. Accepted (2006)

Accepted is a comedy-drama that follows the story of Bartleby Gaines (Justin Long), who after being rejected from every college he applied to, goes on to create a fake university with his friends, to fool his parents. However, their deception works too well and every other student who is rejected from traditional colleges starts enrolling to his faux university. B. With this, Bartleby is faced with the challenge of providing meaningful education to his students, all while trying to win the heart of the girl next door.

Blake plays the role of Bartleby’s love interest, Monica Moreland. She adds her signature charm to the character, making Monica more than just an average campus beauty. While Lively did not have a massive role in Accepted, she was an integral part of the plot. She got her big break in Gossip Girl just after this film.

9. The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee is a romantic-drama movie that follows the story of Pippa (Robin Wright), a woman with a tumultuous past who meets and marries a publisher. Years later, after she accompanies her husband to live in a retirement community, Pippa engages in a period of reflecting on her past, bringing her closer to a mental breakdown.

Blake plays the younger version of Pippa, who was a Bohemian dancer neglected by her drug addict mother. She perfectly captures the wild and untamed side of Pippa in her youth, adding a layer to the complicated character. Her portrayal was dark and hauntingly beautiful, showcasing Blake's incredible acting prowess.

8. Savages (2012)

Savages is an action-thriller film that follows two best friends, Chon (Taylor Kitsch) and Ben (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who run a marijuana business, as they set out to free their shared girlfriend, Ophelia, who has been kidnapped by a Mexican drug cartel.

Blake Lively plays Ophelia Sage, a woman who is in an open relationship with both Chon and Ben. Her character is vulnerable, scared, and yet strong. Despite not being a central character, Lively’s role in this movie was quite important as she led the movie through her narration, and the entire plot of the movie was centred around rescuing her from the drug cartel.

7. Café Society (2016)

Café Society is a romantic-comedy drama that follows the story of Bobby Dorfman (Jesse Eisenberg), a young man who moves to Hollywood in the 1930s to work for his uncle. There, he falls in love with his uncle's secretary, Vonnie (Kristen Stewart), who is dating a married man.

Blake plays the role of Veronica, a woman Bobby meets in the later part of the movie in New York and, ultimately, marries. Blake's character may not have been the central one in this movie, but it was certainly memorable. Her character is sophisticated, graceful and alluring, perfectly capturing the essence of 1930s beauty.

6. Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The movie that kicked off Blake Lively's career, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, is a coming-of-age movie that follows the story of four best friends who buy a pair of pants that surprisingly fits all of them despite their different sizes and pass it to one another in order to stay connected as they go their separate ways for the first time.

Blake plays the role of Bridget Vreeland, the athletic member of the group, who goes through emotional turmoil following a short-lived relationship with her soccer coach. Bridget’s character is strong yet vulnerable, struggling to cope with her past loss. Blake's portrayal is both heartfelt and relatable, enhancing the storyline that celebrates the magic of female friendships.

5. The Shallows (2016)

The Shallows is a survival thriller that follows the life of medical student Nancy Adams, who travels to a remote beach following her mother's death and gets stranded 200 yards away from the shore after being attacked by a shark. She then struggles to outsmart a great white shark in order to stay alive.

Blake plays the central character Nancy, who is strong, determined, and uses clever tactics to save herself from the shark attack. Blake's raw portrayal perfectly captures the feeling of being surrounded by danger and devising ways to avoid it. It is one of her most powerful performances.

4. The Town (2010)

The Town is a heist thriller movie that follows the story of four Boston robbers who rob a bank and keep the manager (Rebecca Hall) hostage while robbing. However, things turn complicated when one of the robbers, Doug (Ben Affleck), starts falling in love with the manager.

Blake Lively stars in a supporting role in the movie as Krista Coughlin, Doug's ex-girlfriend and sister of one of the bank robbers, Jem. Her portrayal of Krista is raw and heartbreaking, different from her usually glamorous and charismatic characters. She manages to add a lot of emotional depth in the film that further elevates the storyline.

3. The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Age of Adaline is a romantic fantasy that follows the heart-wrenching story of Adaline Bowman, a young woman who stops aging after an accident and spends decades in eternal youth. Years later, she meets Ellis and falls in love with him. However, things turn complicated when she meets Ellis' father and her secret is threatened.

Blake plays the titular character Adaline Bowman, whose life is marked by loneliness and secrets. Her portrayal brings a rawness and grace to the role, perfectly capturing the essence of Adaline's bittersweet journey. This role is one of Blake's most critically acclaimed, establishing her as a skilled actress.

2. A Simple Favor (2018)

A Simple Favor is a comedy-thriller that follows the story of Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a single mother and vlogger, who befriends Emily, a glamorous and mysterious woman whose child goes to the same school as her’s. When Emily goes missing one day, Stephanie sets out to find the truth behind her disappearance.

Blake plays the character of Emily. Her portrayal is stunning, perfectly capturing Emily's mysterious aura and unpredictable personality. Emily's character blends sophistication with wickedness and the whole plot revolves around her disappearance. It is one of Blake's most successful movies. A sequel is also in the works, with Blake Lively returning as Emily.

1. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

While Blake has starred in countless successful movies, her portrayal of Serena Van Der Woodsen in the hit show Gossip Girl is the one that made her a household name in the industry. Gossip Girl is a teen drama series that follows the lives of Manhattan's privileged Upper East Side. The series begins with the return of Serena Van Der Woodsen to New York, after which she is reunited with her best friend turned enemy Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

Both Serena and Blair's characters were considered the ‘It Girls' of the 2010s. As the golden girl of the Upper East Side, Serena was the epitome of style, sass, and scandal. Her designer clothes were just as memorable as her dialogues. With her portrayal of a mysterious, dramatic, and entitled teen from a wealthy family, she made Serena a character that stays iconic and popular till this date.

