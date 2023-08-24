GMA Star Amy Robach's Weight Loss Approach To A Healthier Life

Lately, TV host Amy Robach's weight loss topic has been making waves as the celeb shared her story. Amy has always been super inspiring. She's never been afraid to talk about her own experiences and help women feel strong and able. She even wrote a book about how she fought cancer and went from being overweight to looking and feeling healthy. She did this by eating well and exercising regularly. Here, let's see how Amy Robach used exercise and diet to take charge of her health again.

Who Is Amy Robach?

Amy Robach, a well-known American TV presenter, made her national debut on NBC News in 2003. She served as a national correspondent and co-hosted the Saturday edition of NBC's Today, also anchoring on MSNBC until 2012.

Thereafter, she moved to ABC News and notably contributed as co-anchor of GMA3: What You Need to Know, 20/20, and Good Morning America. Robach has extensively covered significant national and global events, including mass shootings, terrorist attacks, and election campaigns, across various news platforms.

Profile & Stats

Real name: Amy Joanne Robach

Place of birth: Michigan, U.S

Date of birth: February 6, 1973

Age in 2023: 50

Height: 5 feet 5 inches (119 cm)

Weight: 119 pounds (54 kg)

How Did Amy Robach Lose Weight?

Advertisement

Journalist and TV personality Amy Robach has openly shared about her weight loss journey, addressing her fears of judgment and self-criticism. In her recent interview, she unveils how she shed several pounds following breast cancer surgery. Despite being a mother of 2 and approaching her 50s, she takes pride in her achievement. Battling cancer left its marks, yet she embraces her body wholeheartedly.

She even openly discussed her transformation on Good Morning America, narrating how she transitioned to a healthy 119 pounds. Robach's weight loss success stems from a self-care plan encompassing nutrition, sleep, and exercise, showcasing a positive lifestyle change that is accessible to everyone.

Amy Robach’s Weight Loss Journey

While Amy Robach is recognized as an anchor, she's also emerged as a wellness advocate, sharing her weight loss journey and insights on how other women can achieve similar results.

The 50-year-old Good Morning America star posted a cheerful photo on Instagram, sporting workout attire with the caption, "It's hard to accept help, but it's important to do so," reflecting the challenges she faced on her journey.

Robach acknowledged that shedding the pounds wasn't easy as she had grappled with weight issues for years. During her hectic days on the 20/20 TV show, constant travel made healthy eating a struggle, even though she aimed to make wiser food choices. Juggling her demanding on-screen and off-screen commitments, along with her cancer diagnosis, took a toll on her overall well-being.

Recent times might have provided her with a slightly less packed schedule following her affair controversy with T.J. Holmes and their departure from the show. Nonetheless, it's probable that she prioritizes her diet and exercise regimen even during her less frenzied days.

Also, her almost decade-long journey with cancer has intertwined with her weight loss pursuit. Scroll down to witness how did Amy Robach lose weight with healthy lifestyle choices.

Amy Robach’s Workout Routine

After her cancer battle, Amy Robach's daily routine underwent a profound transformation. Rising as early as 4 a.m., she kick-starts her day with exercises like running, weight training, or boxing. She ensures she dedicates herself to these activities at least 6 days a week.

Running & Marathon - Running has been a consistent part of Amy's life, acting as her therapeutic escape. Regardless of whether she runs a single mile or a challenging 14 miles, her mood brightens and her heart lightens after every stride. This activity has transcended mere exercise—it's been her remedy for jet lag, a coping mechanism through chemotherapy, and a universal way for her to conquer any location.

Advertisement

In a remarkable feat, on November 7, 2022, Amy and her partner T.J. conquered the New York City marathon together. Reflecting on this, Amy shared heartfelt sentiments on Instagram, emphasizing how their shared journey and mutual support played a role in her fitness and achievement.

Sources disclosed that Amy's 2022 goal was to complete four marathons, even challenging herself to complete two within a span of two weeks. Her partner T.J.'s unwavering encouragement and support held immense value for her.

To improve your health, you do not need to run every day of the week. Even a short daily run could be beneficial for you. Studies suggest that it might even lengthen your life by reducing causes of death like cardiovascular illness ( 1 ).

Beyond running, Amy finds solace in gardening, a practice that bestows numerous health benefits. According to studies, gardening can help prevent both age-related weight gain and childhood obesity as it requires physical activity ( 2 ). It also boosts your mood and self-esteem by lowering feelings of anxiety and depression ( 3 ).

Here are some tips from Amy Robach's exercise routine for staying motivated and embracing a healthy lifestyle:

1. Find a Workout Partner: Amy thrives on the camaraderie of running alongside friends or her partner, even getting her daughters involved. A supportive workout partner can make the journey more enjoyable.

2. Invest in Quality Shoes: Prioritizing comfortable and well-fitting running shoes can greatly enhance the running experience. For Amy, running shoes are her favored mode of transportation, enabling her to explore new horizons.

3. Curate a Motivating Playlist: Amy suggests creating a playlist that energizes and inspires, making workouts more enjoyable and empowering.

Amy Robach's journey showcases that even through challenges, the right mindset and commitment to a healthy routine can lead to transformative outcomes.

Amy Robach’s Diet Routine

Amy previously mentioned that eating in a way that makes her feel great and energized for her busy life as a working mom is essential. For that, she follows two main approaches:

Intermittent Fasting Ketogenic Diet

Intermittent Fasting - Amy also practices intermittent fasting, describing her strict diet as a way to reclaim control over her health and boost body confidence.

Advertisement

Intermittent fasting is like an eating schedule where you only eat during specific hours of the day. Usually, people might do a 16-hour fast every day or even fast for 24 hours twice a week. It's not just about losing weight – some studies say it could also make your brain and heart healthier ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

Keto Diet - Following her 2013 cancer diagnosis, she adopted the keto diet for healthy living. It is a high-fat, low-carb approach that prioritizes burning fat (ketones) instead of sugar (glucose) ( 6 ). For her, the keto diet felt empowering and provided a sense of control, especially after facing health challenges. In fact, numerous studies show that this diet might aid in weight loss and health improvement ( 7 ).

Amy’s keto diet focuses on healthy fats from sources like fatty fish, meat, avocados, nuts, and olive oil. Protein comes from beef, poultry, and seafood, while non-starchy vegetables provide her carbs. Robach’s daily meal plan looks like this:

Breakfast:

She often starts her day with 2 cups of coffee, a 3-egg omelet with ham, cheddar cheese, and green onions. She also adds a cup of berries to her breakfast.

Lunch:

Amy has her own garden for fresh produce, often making arugula salads with cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, pine nuts, and occasionally adding chicken.

Snack:

Around mid-morning, she opts for mixed nuts or even a couple of squares of dark chocolate. Any indulgence is balanced with subsequent fasting to maintain ketosis.

Dinner:

Her evening meal involves more vegetables and meat, like butter lettuce with avocado, grilled chicken breast, and green beans.

Amy's pantry is often devoid of items such as sugar, refined carbs, processed foods, and starchy vegetables like potatoes.

If you need some inspiration for keto meal prep, Amy Robach's mother even offered their favorite fall keto dishes like low-carb pumpkin bread and roasted keto cauliflower buffalo bits in ABC's GMA show.

Advertisement

Conclusion:

Amy Robach's weight loss journey is a true inspiration, especially for women. With over twenty years in television, her impact is immense. She's not just a TV personality, but a role model who empowers others through her story. From conquering cancer to completing marathons, this mother of two has achieved remarkable feats. Her recent weight loss amid a hectic schedule and health challenges shows that positive changes are attainable for anyone committed to them. If you're looking to share your own inspiring story, then it's time to take that first step today.

ALSO READ: Lavell Crawford’s Weight Loss Journey: Laughing off the Pounds