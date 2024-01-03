Amy Robach says she fell and then walked 'into love' with former GMA co-host T.J. Holmes; quips she has 'few bruises' from fall
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes met and fell in love while co-hosting GMA3. They were fired from the show following an investigation of their romance. The couple now hosts their own podcast titled Amy and T.J. podcast.
Amy Robach and T.J Holmes shared new insights on their romance on Tuesday's episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast.
The couple opened up about the life lessons they have learned in the past year. “I learned that it's, you’re gonna love this one,” said Amy Robach about her beau T.J. Holmes while adding that “It's better to fall into like, and then walk into love.”
The former GMA3 co-hosts launched their podcast in November 2023 and have since been using the platform to share everything love and romance and a few pop culture and current affairs tidbits here and there.
Amy Robach couldn't help how much she liked T.J. Holmes
In the new episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, Amy Robach revealed that she loved being around her former co-host and now boyfriend T.J Holmes. “I couldn't help how much I liked you. I just always liked being around you,” Robach said, to which Holmes replied, “You stumbled into love.”
Amy Robach then quipped that she still had a few bruises from the fall.
As the duo continued to reflect on the past year, Robach, 50, added that “choosing love is always worth it.”
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made headlines in November 2022 when they were seen cozying up to each other while still being married to their respective partners Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig respectively.
The couple who were co-hosting GMA3 back then were fired from the show after a cheating scandal spiraled around them. They later clarified that they had already been separated from their partners and were in the middle of divorce proceedings at the time of the controversy.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spent their Christmas apart amid talks of marriage
In the previous episodes of their podcast, the couple confirmed that marriage “is under consideration” and that they did not “enter the relationship for fun.”
They further added that they entered the relationship because they intended to spend their life together.
The lovebirds, however, chose to spend their Christmas apart from each other and with their children from their previous marriages.
Amy Robach celebrated Christmas with her teenage daughters while T.J. Holmes spent the day with his 10-year-old son.
Speaking of their relationship with each other's children, the couple had earlier said, “It is most difficult for them because they’re having to look at us in a different way with one another. We have been very thoughtful and we’ve taken things very slowly and we're being very patient. But things are good. They're peaceful and we want to continue building on that."
In the debut episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, Amy called her relationship with Holmes “the most beautiful relationship I’ve ever had in my life.”
