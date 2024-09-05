Tom Ellis Reveals If Wife Meaghan Oppenheimer Asked Him To Star In Her Hulu Series Tell Me Lies Season 2: 'It's Strange That...'

Tom Ellis, who made his character debut as Oliver in the hit Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies season 2, recently revealed how his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer, decided to cast him in the series. Oppenheimer serves as the showrunner of this epic show, and its second season premiered with its first two episodes on September 4. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, actor Tom Ellis opened up about his experience playing Oliver and shared what it was like working with his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer. Ellis admitted he had never imagined himself starring in this show, explaining that they hadn't discussed this at home.

The Lucifer actor explained that when his wife, Oppenheimer, started thinking about season two and where she wanted to go with the characters, adding that she had talked about a specific type of relationship she wanted to explore, noting, "and then casually started saying, 'Do you think you'd be interested in doing it?'"

The Vera Drake actor said he wasn’t sure how serious his wife was at first, but as the idea became "more real," he quietly started getting excited about it. However, when they officially asked him to take on the role of Oliver, he said he was "ready to jump on board."

Ellis then acknowledged that his wife didn't make him audition for the part, saying, "I think Meaghan's seen enough of my stuff to realize that I'm probably capable of doing it."

The actor further expressed that he and Meaghan Oppenheimer have a 'huge' respect for each other "creatively," saying she is talented at what she does, noting that it was a "no-brainer" for him to join the show.

The actor said that while some people might wonder what it's like working with his wife and think it must be strange, saying, "It's like, well, actually, it's strange that it isn't strange."

Ellis then talked about his thoughts on joining the series, mentioning that joining a project always feels a little bit like a "gamble," but with this one, he was particularly eager to do it, saying because he thought it was "so good."

He added that his character, Oliver, is much "colder" than any role he has played before, noting that for him, it was about figuring out "how to desensitize myself a bit and approach someone who really doesn't give much away."

Meanwhile, the first two episodes of Tell Me Lies season 2 are now streaming on Hulu.