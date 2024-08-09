When Does the Tell Me Lies Season 2 Premiere? Release Date, Episode Schedule, Plot, Cast and More

The trailer for Tell Me Lies Season 2 is out, and the tension between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) is higher than ever. The show returns on September 4 with two episodes, followed by one new episode each week.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Lucy and Stephen return to college after a dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Despite her claims of being over Stephen, he begins to creep back into her life, apologizing for the pain he caused. This stirs up old feelings, leading Lucy to warn him that she won’t hesitate to destroy his life if he keeps pushing.

Meanwhile, a new love interest, Leo, enters the picture, promising Lucy he won’t treat her like Stephen did. The trailer also hints at the tension between Bree and Evan due to their past secret hookup, and Bree seems to be forming a connection with a new professor, Oliver.

Their group of friends will also face challenges as they deal with the fallout from Season 1's events. Alongside Van Patten and White, returning cast members include Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Tom Ellis. Doherty joins as a recurring guest star.

New characters this season include Jacob Rodriguez as Chris, who is Lydia’s (Natalee Linez) brother and a potential love interest for Pippa (Sonia Mena). Katherine Hughes will play Molly, a friend of Diana’s who is also looking for romance.

Based on the book by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies explores eight years of a toxic relationship and its impact on everyone around the couple. Per the official synopsis, Season 2 follows Lucy and Stephen as they navigate their complicated relationship while dealing with the fallout from last season, which continues to affect their friend group in unexpected ways.

Despite trying to focus on school and leave the past behind, Lucy finds herself drawn back into the chaos of her relationship with Stephen, setting the stage for more drama and tension.

Meaghan Oppenheimer is the showrunner and executive producer. Emma Roberts, along with her Belletrist co-founders Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski, also serve as executive producers under the Belletrist banner.

Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan are executive producers for Rebelle Media. Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Television.

