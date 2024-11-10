Tony Todd, Iconic Star Of Candyman And Final Destination, Passes Away At 69

Tony Todd, the celebrated actor known for his roles in Candyman and Final Destination, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69. Todd died at his home in Marina del Rey after a prolonged illness, according to his wife, Fatima, who shared the news with The Hollywood Reporter.

New Line Cinema, the studio behind the Final Destination series, paid tribute to Todd on Instagram, stating, “The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony. -Your Final Destination Family.”

Born on December 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Tony Todd pursued a passion for acting that led to an illustrious career spanning decades. He studied at the University of Connecticut for two years before earning a scholarship to the Eugene O’Neill National Theatre Institute.

This education provided him with a strong foundation that he further honed at the Hartman Conservatory in Stamford, Connecticut, and the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island.

Todd made his film debut in 1986 with Sleepwalk, which launched a career featuring more than 200 credits across movies and television. His portrayal of the haunting title character in 1992’s Candyman became one of his most iconic roles. He reprised the character in the 1995 sequel, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, and the 2021 reboot, cementing his status as a horror legend.

In the Final Destination franchise, Todd portrayed William Bludworth, a mysterious figure connected to death’s design. He appeared in Final Destination (2000), Final Destination 2 (2003), and Final Destination 5 (2011).

Tony Todd's versatility extended beyond horror. He appeared in the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead and had roles in The Rock (1996), The Crow (1994), Hatchet (2006), and The Man from Earth (2007).

Todd also made his mark on television. He played Kurn, the brother of Worf, in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He appeared as Alpha Hirogen in Star Trek: Voyager. More recently, he lent his voice to The Flash as the villain Zoom.

Even late in his career, Todd remained active. His IMDb profile lists more than nine projects in post-production, including the 2024 film The Bunker.

Todd’s collaborators praised his dedication to his craft. Rel Dowdell, director of Changing the Game, said, “Tony was a masterful actor who was truly chameleonic; he prepared for every role with the utmost meticulousness. He was truly one of a kind.”

