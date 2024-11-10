Alvin Ailey’s Artistic Director Judith Jamison Passes Away At 81

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a sad news piece today, the celebrated and brilliant dancer, Judith Jamison, who also provided her services as artistic director to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for 20 years has passed away at the age of 81, per The Hollywood Reporter. She died on November 9, 2024.

A Philadelphia native, who was born on May 10, 1943, started her training with ballet at the Judimar School of Dance at just 6 years old. She reportedly started her dancing journey with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in the year 1965.

Jamison gained immense popularity as a performer at the company and danced there for 15 years. After that she began performing as a guest artist with other ballet companies and on Broadway, per Ailey’s website.

As per the website, the late artist made her comeback at Ailey, but this time to work as Artistic Director and provided her services there for two decades. She was honored last year during the company’s annual opening night gala celebrating its 65th season.

In her impressive decades-long career, Jamison was honored with numerous awards and accolades including A Primetime Emmy Award and American Choreography Award for her contribution to a PBS documentary, A Hymn For Alvin Ailey.

While previously conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, Jamison shared that number and age mattered. She talked about loving it when people say that it did not matter. Jamison shared that it mattered when one has been dancing for the most part of their life.

The late performer further expressed, “At 80, everything doesn’t work the same way. And that’s the challenge, finding out, what can I do? What can’t I do? But I’m loving it.”

A spokesperson of Ailey, Christopher Zunner, revealed to The Associated Press that Jamison, who was surrounded by her close friends, passed away on Saturday after a brief disease in New York. Zunner added, “We remember and are grateful for her artistry, humanity and incredible light, which inspired us all.”

