Top 7 Animated Movies Released In 2024 So Far Ft. Inside Out 2, Ultraman Rising, And Others

With 2024 still unfolding, animated movies have been taking theatres by storm. Despite the stereotype that they are only meant for younger viewers, this year's releases have been diverse and engaging. Let's take a look at the top 7 animated movies released in 2024 so far.

From Pixar Animation Studios to DreamWorks Animation, these studios have delivered a range of films, each catering to different tastes. While the list is subjective and likely to evolve, here are the Top 7 Animated Movies of 2024 so far. These films deserve a spot on your watchlist if you haven't seen them already!

1. Kung Fu Panda 4

Po returns to one of the most beloved franchises on this list. Kung Fu Panda 4 makes a comeback to the big screens after 7 years. In this installment, Po takes on the role of a spiritual leader and peacekeeper of the valley.

It is a delight to watch Po struggle to navigate the challenge of finding his successor as Dragon Warrior while facing new enemies. Everyone loves the Panda’s adventurous spirit, making Kung Fu Panda 4 one of the Top 7 Animated Movies of 2024.

2. Ultraman: Rising

Ultraman: Rising marks the 44th film in the franchise, which has remained relevant since its debut in 1996. Directed by Shannon Tindle, this movie made its worldwide debut on Netflix on June 14, 2024.

One of the standout superhero films of this year, the plot follows the life of a star athlete taking over his father’s role as Ultraman to protect the city from monsters.

Advertisement

3. Inside Out 2

Nine years after the hit of the first installment, Inside Out 2 has proven to be a worthy sequel, grossing over $1.2 billion since its release on June 14, 2024. In this installment, emotions run high as the main character, Riley, enters her adolescent years.

Currently the sixth-highest-grossing animated movie of all time, Inside Out 2 rightfully earns its place among The Top 7 Animated Movies of 2024.

4. Orion and The Dark

Sean Charmatz's directorial debut, Orion and The Dark, premiered on Netflix on February 2, 2024. The film follows Orion as he confronts his fear of dark, scary nights with the help of an unusual friend.

With an engaging storyline and charming characters, Orion and The Dark is perfect for a cozy late-night movie session and earns its place on The Top 7 Animated Movies of 2024 list.

5. Despicable Me 4

Gru (probably the only loved villain) and his minions return to the big screen in 2024 with Despicable Me 4, released on July 3. This time, Gru faces off against Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend, Valentina.

Advertisement

If you're looking for laughs and giggles, Despicable Me 4 is a must-watch and rightfully earns its place on The Top 7 Animated Movies of 2024 list.

6. IF

The animated movie, IF offers a blend of live-action and animation, starring Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, and others. Released on May 17, 2024, the movie follows a young girl who sees everyone's imaginary friends come to life after they're left behind by grown-ups.

IF provides perfect family entertainment for the weekend and secures its spot on The Top 7 Animated Movies of 2024 list.

7. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One

This may be the last entry on our list but the movie was among the first ones to be released this year. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One, follows the superhero team through a storyline based on the iconic Crisis on Infinite Earths comic.

This movie is a perfect choice for fans of classic superhero stories. Don't miss out on Part 2, released on April 23, 2024, and look forward to Part 3, set to be released on July 16, 2024.

Advertisement

Whether you’re a fan of animated films or not, we highly recommend you check out our list of the Top 7 Animated Movies of 2024. So grab some snacks, lay back, and enjoy these animated delights.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Must-Watch Al Pacino Movies: From The Godfather To The Irishman