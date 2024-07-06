Inside Out 2: All Easter Eggs You Missed In The Sequel

Disclaimer: This article has major spoilers for the recently released Pixar movie Inside Out 2.

After nine long years of waiting, Inside Out 2 is here and with the biggest opening weekend of the year. While the film has so far amazed both critics and audiences, some of the Easter eggs hidden deep within Riley's brain might have escaped your notice!

The 2015 Pixar animation's sequel, set two years after Inside Out, follows Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger as they help Riley navigate her adolescence once more while some new emotions Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment throw a wrench in the works.

Below are the Easter eggs and Pixar movie references you might have missed in the movie.

Pixar tributes ft. Jersey No. 28, Boy Band 4*Town & Toy Story

The first Pixer movie reference is spotted at the beginning of the movie when it opens with Riley playing hockey for a local team she has joined since she moved to San Francisco. She is wearing a jersey with the number 28 written on it which implies Inside Out 2 is Pixar’s 28th film.

Riley has grown up to be a teenager in the sequel now and her bedroom walls are covered in posters of bands instead of childish pictures. One of which is of the fictional boy band 4* Town from Pixar’s popular 2022 film Turning Red. Looks like the Toronto-based boy band has gone global now and reached the West Coast where Riley resides.

Joy delivers a monologue at the beginning of Inside Out 2 that explains Riley's changes and the emotions that have occurred since the previous movie. The feelings gaze across Riley's shifting personality islands from Family Island to Friendship Island. Joy gives Sadness a set of binoculars so she may observe how Friendship Island is growing while Family Island is getting smaller. A keen-eyed child or even an ardent Pixar fan will identify the pair of binoculars as those of Lenny from Toy Story only without the eyes.

1984 Ad reference

The spoof of Apple's iconic 1984 Super Bowl ad is among the most profound and hilarious allusions in Inside Out 2. Riley's imagination has become a hub for anticipating future issues in the movie, as anxiety is projected over a screen in a big brother-like manner while she watches an office setting.

There are several layers to Pixar's history in this reference to George Orwell's landmark novel 1984, not the least of which is that it feels like a direct homage to one of the company's founders, the late Steve Jobs.

Mind Workers- John Ratzenberger Cameo

Inside Out 2 sees the return of one of Pixar's oldest customs: the first voice cameo in four years by the renowned voice actor John Ratzenberger. The former Cheers star, who is well-known for his appearances in Pixar movies including Hamm from Toy Story, the Abominable Snowman from Monsters, Inc., and John from Wall-E, makes a fleeting appearance in the middle of the film. Fritz the Mind Worker, misinterpreting the original Emotions' tone due to the Sar-chasm, refers to them as "jerks" and he plays Fritz's voice.

A113

Every Pixar film contains the renowned A113 Easter egg in one scene or another. Students studying character animation at the California Institute of Arts use room number A113; some CIA alumni went on to become early members of the Pixar animation team, and the practice has persisted. While it was previously spelled out and concealed in older Pixar films, more recent works have gotten cleverer with it. The periodic table is the subject of Elemental's A113 Easter egg, and Inside Out 2 uses the Roman numerals for A113: ACXIII to identify the vault that the original Emotions are imprisoned in.

Spinney’s Pizza

Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann reportedly mentioned a few Easter eggs she found amusing to hide in the movie at a pre-release press conference. One Easter egg in particular that she warned fans to look out for mentioned Carroll Spinney, the original puppeteer of Big Bird on Sesame Street. Given that Sesame Street had a significant impact on Spinney's career, as also mentioned in the appearances by Frank Oz and Dave Goelz, Mann remarked that meeting Spinney in person was among her greatest joys.

One of the movie's most easily missed Easter eggs, Mann was able to get the reference in quite subtly. After Hockey Camp, Riley hangs out with Valentino and her teammates, and the girls get pizza. The pizza place from which they place their orders is identified on the box as "Spinney's Pizza."

Riley’s lowest moment resurfaces

Joy and the original Emotions unleash an avalanche of all the "bad" memories they have been pushing to the back of Riley's memory every day in a desperate attempt to return to headquarters. Although they were mistaken in their attempt to mold Riley into a happy, morally upright person, releasing the negative memories into the pool where her personality develops lets Riley be who she really is.

The avalanche is made up of thousands of horrible memories, but one is highlighted as it hits the pool and raises a thread. In the film, Riley is seen taking her mother's credit card in order to buy a bus ticket and flee Inside Out. Joy tried to hide that memory of dishonesty, but it perfectly captures the main idea in Inside Out 2 that our personalities are much more nuanced than the five basic emotions.

The Distracted Boyfriend Meme

Upon further investigation, the original Emotions learn that Anxiety has taken over the once-fun Fort Pillow Town. Anxiety's workforce, which may consist of other, less prominent Emotions, is creating potentially disastrous scenarios to conjure up in Riley's imagination while she tries to fall asleep. Riley once says that her coach might like her more than Val, the captain of the hockey team, and the image that is displayed is obviously designed to mimic the well-known Distracted Boyfriend internet meme.

Bing Bong origami

Over the past nine years, many grown-up tears have been shed due to Riley's imaginary companion Bing Bong's self-sacrifice and eventual absence in Inside Out. Riley has unfortunately forgotten Bing Bong and he doesn't make a reappearance in Inside Out 2. Joy, however, keeps an origami figure of Bing Bong and his rocket on the shelf next to her bed, indicating that she has not forgotten his sacrifice for Riley.

