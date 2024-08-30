Transformers One 2024: Is It a Sequel Story? Timeline Explained

If there’s one movie universe besides the MCU that has been beloved since its inception, it's Transformers. Many of us have grown up with these films, and now the upcoming installment, Transformers One, is set to bring a fresh new perspective to the franchise.

The latest film will explore the origins of the Transformers universe. Over the years, the franchise has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, particularly with the early movies being criticized for their extravagant action and lack of depth.

However, Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are poised to return to the saga with this animated prequel, which delves into the war on Cybertron. Transformers One is scheduled for release on September 20, 2024.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Transformers One is not a sequel but a prequel. It will stand apart from the rest of the films, which usually deal with battles fought on Earth by the Transformers. The movie will be the first part of a trilogy.

The origin of the upcoming movie can be traced back to 2015, after the release of Transformers: Age of Extinction. Since then, Paramount Pictures has assembled a group of writers to brainstorm new angles for future films. Among all the pitched ideas, Cybertron’s story grabbed everyone’s attention, leading to the development of the upcoming prequel.

Back in 2020, Josh Cooley, who is best known for directing Toy Story 4, was brought in to direct the film. With his expertise in animation, Transformers One is expected to be a great addition to the franchise.

Transformers One will mainly focus on the history of Cybertron’s destruction and the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. It will explore the feud between the two and how it affected the fate of Cybertron. The movie is expected to dive deep into the battles and betrayals often talked about in previous films.

As per reports, Brian Tyree Henry and Chris Hemsworth will voice Megatron and Optimus Prime, respectively. However, Hemsworth will mainly voice Orion Pax, the younger version of the supreme commander. Since the 1980s, veteran voice actor Peter Cullen has been the voice of Optimus Prime.

Scarlett Johansson will voice Elita One, followed by Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream. Other voice actors include Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Vanessa Liguori as Airachnid, Jason Konopisos-Alvarez as Shockwave, Jon Bailey as Soundwave, and Evan Michael Lee as Jazz.

