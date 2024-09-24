Tyla Shares Health Update, Says Recovering From Back Injury Can Be ‘Frustrating At Times’

Most times, life isn’t fair, and being a top performer and artist comes with setbacks—just like in the case of Tyla, who had to unexpectedly cancel her 2024 world tour in March after injuring her back.

Now that she has resumed work, Tyla shared how the tour cancellation gave her a chance to pause and reflect on the type of show she wants to deliver to her fans.

"I'm really enjoying having fun on stage and figuring out what I like, what I want to do, and what I don’t want to do. When it comes to my tour, I know it's going to be amazing. I look forward to that time," she explained.

"I just want to take my time," she added. "I'm looking forward to getting better and getting stronger," Tyla told PEOPLE in an interview about her partnership with Bose to highlight the brand's Ultra Open Earbuds.

Tyla further opened up about her recovery process, describing it as "frustrating at times." She added that she has been dedicating time to physical therapy to ensure her body will be ready to handle choreography and the demanding schedule of touring.

She emphasized the importance of her back, noting that since it plays such a crucial role in the body, she wants to take her time to heal properly. Tyla also reflected on the recovery process, viewing it as a blessing in disguise. She believes that perhaps God wanted her to take a break and slow down.

For now, the singer is excited to be back on stage, having recently performed at several TV shows and festivals to celebrate her debut album and her Grammy winning hit, Water.

On a brighter note, the singer used this recovery downtime to work on new material in the studio, describing her upcoming work as something different.

"I've grown so much this year. I've evolved in so many different aspects, and this new music is going to reflect that—the now version of Tyla," she added.

Tyla’s music often incorporates themes of empowerment and personal experiences, resonating with listeners worldwide. Since her debut in 2019, she has quickly risen to fame, earning commendations and building a growing fan base.

