“They Gave Me A Bible On Her”: Revisit When Katheryn Hahn Revealed She 'Didn't Understand' Agatha's Character As Trailer Drops For Her MCU Series

Kathryn Hahn's longtime fans frequently recall the first time they noticed her in various career milestones, such as breakout roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Crossing Jordan, comedic performances in shows like Parks and Recreation, Transparent, and I Love Dick or indie films like Afternoon Delight" and HBO's Mrs. Fletcher.

She spoke about her role in Marvel's WandaVision, saying, "I was really inspired by its ambition and had a lot of respect for how it told a superhero story that ultimately focuses on grief."

However, Hahn's following has undoubtedly expanded following her appearance on WandaVision, a Disney+ series whose season finale aired on Friday. In this capacity, she drew the interest of both her devoted followers and non-converts.

ALSO READ: What Role Does Aubrey Plaza Play In Agatha All Along? Explored

From Sitcom to Superhero: Kathryn Hahn's journey

In their sitcom, she portrayed Agnes, Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) suspiciously nosy neighbor who, as it turns out, was a strong and evil witch named Agatha Harkness.

It's uncommon for an actress with Hahn's specific background of exceptional roles in more independent, offbeat films to break through to the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe — and even more unusual for her to wind up with a popular theme song of her own. However, Hahn embraced the part to the fullest, garnering recognition, appreciation, and several viral memes.

Advertisement

Hahn expressed her amazement at the opportunity to act in a superhero realm during a recent video interview. She mentioned she had been preparing for life beyond WandaVision, working on smaller projects with simpler makeup and outfits.

Reflecting humorously on the prospect of returning to scenes of marital conflict in parking lots, she remarked, "It will be quite strange, since this was on a much larger scale."

Hahn continued to discuss her role as WandaVision's evil witch and her experience creating a Marvel-inspired television show, sharing insights into how it has influenced her career.

Before founding WandaVision, Hahn was asked if she had always wanted to make a high-end, high-budget superhero movie, and she answered that she had. "Yes, that's for sure," she said. “There was something appealing about fighting in the skies, working with wires, and being launched into the air,” the actress continued.

ALSO READ: What Was The Song Used In Agatha All Along Teaser Trailer? Explored