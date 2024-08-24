Nicole Scherzinger Says It Was Uncomfortable To Wear Risque Outfits During Pussycat Dolls

There has always been an emphasis on showcasing skin with The Pussycat Dolls during their performances. Nicole Scherzinger, who brought significant sex appeal to the stage, recently revealed that she was often uncomfortable wearing the risqué outfits during her time with the group.

Scherzinger joined Robin Antin's group in 2003. Although she is no longer part of the band, The Pussycat Dolls included Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts, and Carmit Bachar. The band quickly gained fame with hits like Don't Cha and Buttons, attracting a large fanbase that admired not only their music but also their stage costumes.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Nicole Scherzinger discussed her discomfort with the revealing outfits she wore with The Pussycat Dolls. She said, “I just wasn’t comfortable wearing those clothes. I was a singer first, always.” Over the years, Scherzinger has developed her own style and now prefers to show less skin. She credited her stylist, Andrea Lieberman, for helping her find her personal fashion aesthetic, which she described as "Gwen Stefani meets Will.i.am.”

Reflecting on the music industry's past, Scherzinger noted how women were hypersexualized to sell records. She explained, “I think the initial idea of the Dolls was to be sexy for others. I think for the women of today, their sex appeal is for themselves. Real strength is loving yourself, embracing yourself.”

Scherzinger has previously opened up about struggling with body dysmorphia and feeling out of place in the group. While she clarified that she wasn’t exploited and was in control of her actions, the experience was still uncomfortable for her.

The Pussycat Dolls reunited in 2019 for a tour, but it was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reflecting on their brief return, Nicole Scherzinger told US Weekly, “I’m really proud of when we came back together. The pandemic happened and we weren’t able to tour, but we came back together for our song ‘React’ and performed on The X Factor, and I was proud of that. We hadn’t been together for, like, 10 years, and then we got together for a week and just put that up on stage.”

Despite any band drama, Nicole Scherzinger has always spoken positively about her former bandmates. Now, she is preparing for her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard.

