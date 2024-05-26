'Want To Be In A Good Place': Tiffany Haddish Pledges To Never Drink Alcohol Until She Is Engaged

American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish is all set to embrace her sobriety.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, 44, updated Extra's Terri Seymour on Wednesday, May 22, revealing her sobriety since her November DUI arrest. "I'm not drinking any alcohol. Never gonna do that again," she stated. However, she made an exception: "Unless I get engaged. Then I just want him to see how crazy I am, just for one day."

Haddish mentioned that she's been enjoying an alcohol-free life in the meantime. "It feels good to wake up and my elbows ain't aching. My knees ain't burning. The crooks of my ankles ain't on fire; there's no inflammation."

She agreed with Seymour, who expressed her desire to see Haddish in a good place.

"I want to be in a good place. I want to see myself in a good place, too," Tiffany Haddish replied.

ALSO READ: How Does Tiffany Haddish Feel About Common's Relationship With Jennifer Hudson? Actress Has THIS To Say About Ex's New Romance Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Tiffany Haddish pleads no contest to reckless driving charges

In February, Friday Night Vibes, Tiffany Haddish entered a no-contest plea for reckless driving related to her November arrest in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office stated to PEOPLE that the two misdemeanour charges against her were dropped.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE last month about her memoir "I Curse You with Joy," Tiffany Haddish revealed that she has been sober since her arrest.

"I'm completely sober," she stated. "I haven't had a drink since the incident. When I reflect on my life, I realise that all the craziness happened because someone, including myself, had alcohol in their system."

Tiffany Haddish challenges: Quit drinking, see your life change

The New Girl movie star encouraged others to try the lifestyle for themselves. "This is my challenge to people. Stop drinking for six months and just see how your life changes," she continued. You’re going to have your snatched body back, you’re going to see your relationships improve, and you’ll stop dealing with people you don’t need to be dealing with. My issue was that I was waking up next to ugly men."

"I haven't had any alcohol, weed, or anything for about 72 days," she said. "It's not that difficult." she shared.

Tiffany Haddish mentioned that, along with giving up alcohol, she has also been celibate. She credited both changes and the elimination of many people as the source of her newfound joy. She also confirmed that she is genuinely happy.

ALSO READ: Why Did Tiffany Haddish Lose Her Romantic Interest In Henry Cavill? Actress Recalls Their 'Awkward' Encounter