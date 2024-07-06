Was Azealia Banks Evicted From Her Florida Residence? Rapper Addresses Claim

The exaggeratedly well-known Harlem rapper Azealia Banks, has denied reports that she was booted out of her Miami rental house because she didn’t pay the rent. Thepoptingz, a blog on X, first reported on July 5 that Banks had been ejected from her rented house in Miami.

The report contained court records to back their claims. On Instagram, Banks reacted quickly and called this news false. She wrote, “Umm this is a lie.” She also said, “Lmao these miami landlords be deesssepperaaaate. I've already moved CXQ HQ to 7995 SW 154th Terrace Palmetto Bay, FL, 33157.”

She further criticized the bloggers as well as the landlords for spreading lies. In addition, banks also stated that there is no eviction filed against her in the public record and accused the landlord of being an intoxicated harasser.

Legal action and court documents

Different court documents obtained by AllHipHop tell another story. Isis Claro filed a motion for final judgment of possession against Banks on July 2. According to Claro’s motion, banks owed past due rent and failed to deposit rent into the court registry as required.

If they raise any defense other than payment, Florida law requires tenants to deposit accrued rent into the court registry; otherwise, they will waive all defenses automatically, and the landlord would be entitled to immediate default judgment ordering the tenant's removal.

Banks’ response to legal proceedings

Despite what these court records may show, Banks insists that she was not evicted. She maintains that the eviction claim is false and links it up with her landlord’s harassment of her personhood.

However, conflicting reports between Banks' statements versus court documents leave much ambiguity surrounding the matter at hand. Nonetheless, Banks has already moved her headquarters, signaling a new chapter for the rapper amidst an ongoing legal fight.

