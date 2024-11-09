Was Ice Age 6 Announced By Disney? Find Out As Studio Teases Frosty Project At D23 Brazil Fan Fare

Get your blankets out as Ice Age is going to hit soon. Yes, a sixth installment in the ever-loved frosty movie series was recently announced at the D23 Brazil convention.

This super exciting news comes almost three years after Disney had shut down Blue Sky Studios, which was the one animation house behind all the entries of Ice Age, as well as a few more great projects.

At the fanfare, a teaser was released that surprised the one who saw it, as three familiar faces who lent their voice to all the previous Ice Age movies were featured in the clip.

Coming first on screen, only to hit the fans with a surprise, Ray Romano appeared, greeting everyone, also stating that he was about to share a “big news.”

For those who do not know, Romano is the voice of one of the three leads in the Ice Age franchise, the big woolly mammoth, Manny.

Romano was seen wrapped in a blanket while shivering and also having a beanie over his head. He then continued to say, "Wow, it's cold in here. Did the AC break or something?"

Soon Queen Latifah- who voices the character of Ellie the female mammoth- entered the screen, calling Romano, asking him if he is ready to give the audience the big surprise.

While they move towards the news, Romano asks if someone “could turn the heat up?”

With super enthusiastic music, Romano announces, "Ice Age 6 is coming to theaters!" while snow starts to pour in the video footage.

Excitingly, even Queen Latifah moves her hands, stating, “There we go!” And with frost slowly forming over the screen, we see the old classic font of Ice Age and Ray Romano writing 6 with his finger.

Well, that's not how the video ends though. John Leguizamo drops in the teaser, all happy and stocked with the announcement.

Leguizamo, who voices the cute little ground sloth, Sid, in the movie, states that the whole herd is back, also adding that he now needs to call everyone he knows.

Per a report by Entertainment Weekly, the movie will even bring in Denis Leary, the voice of Diego, a sabertooth tiger, as well as Simon Pegg, who voices the adventurous weasel Buck.

The latest Ice Age entry, Ice Age: Collision Course, was released back in 2016. Per the teaser, the next entry will be released in 2026.

