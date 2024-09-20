Queen Latifah is getting ready to bring her life story to the big screen in a new biopic in preparation for the first in a planned series of films about hip-hop icons.

PEOPLE reported that as part of a larger deal with Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and HarbourView Equity Partners will produce a number of biopics based on the lives and careers of hip-hop artists. Latifah, 54, and her partner Shakim Compere of Flavor Unit Entertainment announced on Thursday, September 19, that they will produce a biopic based on the life of the Chicago star.

For Latifah and Smith, this will be a full circle moment as she landed one of her first TV roles on his groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The New Jersey native was among the first hip-hop artists to break into mainstream culture during the late 1980s and early 1990s when hip-hop started to become more and more prevalent in daily American life.

The movie will chronicle Latifah's career ascent to become an actor, rapper, and singer. Latifah, real name Dana Elaine Owens, rose to fame in 1989 after her debut album All Hail the Queen was released.

She started her acting career in 1991 with appearances in Spike Lee's Jungle Fever and House Party 2, and she has since released seven studio albums as a rapper and singer. She has also starred in films such as Hairspray, Taxi, and Burning Down the House within the past three decades.

Latifah has also won an Emmy Award Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award along the way. Latifah's most recent appearance on the screen is in CBS' The Equalizer since 2021.

There is currently no information available on casting, who will write and direct the upcoming biopic, or what other projects the production companies will work together on.

With the recent success of movies like Paramount's Bob Marley: One Love, music biopics are still very much in style. While Lionsgate is scheduled to release its Michael Jackson-focused film next year, Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan film opens in theaters this Christmas from Searchlight Pictures.

