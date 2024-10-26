7 Highest Grossing 20th Century Studios Worldwide: Avatar, Star Wars and more

20th Century Studios is one of the major studios and has emerged as one of the biggest money-spinners in the industry. Acquired by Disney, it has been operating for years. The studio is reputed to have treated movie-goers with successful films like Avatar and Bohemian Rhapsody. So, Pinkvilla has curated a list of the 7 highest-grossing 20th Century Studios at the worldwide box office.

7 Highest Grossing 20th Century Studios Of All Time

1. Avatar

James Cameron’s 2009 released sci-fi movie Avatar, stormed the box office with a historic theatrical run. The Zoe Saldana starrer movie grossed a massive USD 2.92 Billion globally, emerging as one of the biggest money-spinners of all time.

Avatar is not only the highest-grossing 20th Century Studios movie, it is also the highest grossing movie of all time. Distributed by 20th Century Studios, the much-loved movie marked the beginning of a popular franchise. A sequel titled Avatar: The Way Of Water was released in 2022, while three more installments are officially on cards.

2. Avatar: The Way Of Water

Avatar: The Way Of Water, is the second installment of James Cameron's highly successful Avatar franchise. The movie which was released after 13 years of the original part, raked in over a whopping USD 2.31 Billion at the worldwide box office, emerging as the second highest-grossing 20th Century Studios movie of all time.

Three upcoming installments titled- Avatar: Fire and Ash, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are currently in development.

3. Titanic

Made with love and passion by James Cameron, Titanic is one of the most iconic and cult classic movies that redefined cinema. Whether being the highest-grossing film of the 1990s or the most expensive movie of its time ever made, the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer holds many records.

During its original theatrical run, Titanic crossed the USD 1.5 billion mark. The film now stands at USD 2.22 billion, thanks to its re-release in 2012 and 2023. Titanic is a beautiful story of heartbreak and love that showcases the legendary voyage across the ocean.

4. Star Wars Ep 1: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars is one of the most successful franchises of all time. The pioneer movie of the popular prequel trilogy titled, Star Wars Ep 1: The Phantom Menace collected a total of USD 1.04 Billion at the global box office and emerged as the fourth highest grossing 20th Century Studios movie of all time.

Directed by George Lucas, The Phantom Menace stars Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd, Ahmed Best, Ian McDiarmid, and others. The movie was mounted on a budget of USD 115 Million.

5. Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

It is the third chapter in the popular Ice Age saga. The movie, directed by Carlos Saldanha, stars Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, and Queen Latifah. Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs served as the sequel to Ice Age: The Meltdown. It grossed over USD 886 Million globally and emerged as one of the top commercial successes of world cinema.

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs took the fifth spot among the highest-grossing 20th Century Studios movies at the worldwide box office.

6. Ice Age: Continental Drift

Directed by Steve Martino and Michael Thurmeier, Ice Age: Continental Drift served as the fourth installment of the Ice Age franchise. The adventure comedy-drama, released in 2012, was the sequel to Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs.

The much-loved movie smashed a whopping USD 879.76 Million against an estimated budget of USD 95 Million. It was a massive success at the box office.

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

It is the biographical drama of the British rock band Queen and frontman Freddie Mercury. Despite mixed reviews, the Bryan Singer directorial performed beyond expectations at the box office by creating a record of emerging as the highest-grossing music biopic globally.

Bohemian Rhapsody rose as a box office unicorn with a global rampage of USD 879.08 Million, against a midsize budget of roughly USD 55 million.

Following is the list of highest-grossing 20th Century Studios Worldwide:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Avatar USD 2.92 billion 2 Avatar: The Way Of Water USD 2.31 billion 3 Titanic USD 2.22 billion 4 Star Wars Ep 1: The Phantom Menace USD 1.04 billion 5 Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs USD 886.68 million 6 Ice Age: Continental Drift USD 879.76 billion 7 Bohemian Rhapsody USD 879.08 million

Besides the above-mentioned titles, some other 20th Century Studios movies that left an indelible mark at the box office include Star Wars Ep 3: Revenge Of The Sith, Independence Day, Deadpool 2, Deadpool, Star Wars Ep 4: A New Hope, and others.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

