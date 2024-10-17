'You Will Be Forever Missed': Liam Payne's Tragic Loss Mourned By Former One Direction Bandmates' Families

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs and death

Liam Payne’s death has left the fans of the young artist shocked and at the loss of words. While the celebrities of the Hollywood industry are mourning the passing away of the late artist, his former band members’ families too have reacted and paid tribute following the horrific accident that took place.

Niall Horan’s brother, Greg Horan, shared a picture of Payne on his Instagram account and described the singer as a “top young man,” who stood besides his brother when the band performed together.

Further in his caption, Greg wrote that his heart goes out to the singer’s son, Bear, and his sisters.

He elaborated, “To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement, a weird feeling this morning and all night you were a top young boy to a man, a son, a brother. You are only one of 4 lads; I was happy enough to take my place in Niall's life as a brother. You will be forever missed.”

Horan further shared, “My heart goes out to your family parents and sisters and your son Bear and your 1D brothers.”

Additionally, Harry Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, too, paid respects to Payne, calling him “Just a Boy.” Twist’s pain was expressed on her social media account in brief, alongside a picture of a broken heart.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Liam Payne Regret His Controversial Comments About One Direction Bandmates? All We Know Amid His Tragic Passing At 31

Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik’s sisters too mourned the death of the 31-year-old singer. Doniyah and Waliyah Malik shared a picture of Payne and expressed their heartbroken state by putting up the emojis. While Doniyah shared the photo on her Instagram story, Waliyah wrote, "Literally heartbroken. I have no words.”

Liam Payne was declared dead by the Buenos Aires emergency services after the singer reportedly fell off the balcony of his hotel room located on the third floor. Alberto Crescenti, one of the officials of the emergency services, stated, “Liam suffered serious injuries that were incompatible with life.”

The local authorities have initiated an investigation over the 31-year-old’s death, who was said to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Payne is survived by his parents, sisters, and son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex, Cheryl Cole.

ALSO READ: Did Liam Payne 'Jump' From His Hotel Room Balcony? Buenos Aires Security Ministry Issues Major New Statement About 1D Star's Death