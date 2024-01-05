13 best songs for travel reels: From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Ilahi to Jab Harry Met Sejal's Hawayein

A perfect vacation involves booking comfortable hotels, buying dresses, booking train or flight tickets, and one of the most important is a playlist with a bunch of travel songs. After the vacation is over, everyone wants to show off their vacation clips but while sharing the clips they often do not realize that a travel song is necessary to match the vibe of the vacation. But which songs to add to the reel? If you are confused, go through the list below which consists of some best songs from every genre that can be added to your travel reels.

Here are top 15 best songs for travel reels list

1. Ilahi

Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) Music: Indian Film Pop

Indian Film Pop Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singer: Arijit Singh

Ilhai from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the perfect travel songs that match the vibe every time. We’ve all listened to this song at some point and dreamt of traveling like Bunny in the film.

2. Aao Milo Chale

Movie: Jab We Met (2007)

Jab We Met (2007) Music: Indian Film Pop

Indian Film Pop Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer: Shaan and Sultan Khan

Aao Milo Chale from Jab We Met is one of the best travel songs for Instagram reels. If you are confused about what song to add to your couple's travel reel, go for this song.

3. Hawayein

Movie: Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) Music: Indian Film Pop

Indian Film Pop Lyrics: Pritam

Pritam Singer: Arijit Singh

Hawayein is one of the best songs that perfectly goes with any travel destination. The vibe of the song makes the travel even more intense.

4. Yunhi Chala Chal

Movie: Swades (2004)

Swades (2004) Music: Indian Film Pop

Indian Film Pop Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Singer: Hariharan, Kailash Kher, and Udit Narayan

Yunhi Chal Chal is a classic and never fails to hit differently each time. The calming tune and the lyrics melt the souls. The song could fit in any Instagram travel reel easily.

5. The Journey Song

Movie: Piku (2015)

Piku (2015) Music: Indian Film Pop

Indian Film Pop Lyrics: Anupam Roy

Anupam Roy Singer: Anupam Roy and Shreya Ghoshal

A simple road trip can open up a stuck mind and revive a broken heart - that's what the song Yatra is all about. The melodious voices of Anupam Roy and Shreya Ghosal can make anyone nostalgic about our childhood vacations and make our hearts beat again.

6. Sooraj Dooba Hai

Movie: Roy (2015)

Roy (2015) Music: Indian Film Pop

Indian Film Pop Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Singer: Arijit Singh, Aditi Singh Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor starrer's songs are an all-time favorite for most of our holiday reels. This upbeat track from Roy, Sooraj Dooba Hai is perfect for your Goa trip reel which has finally happened after much delay, and is one of the best songs for travel reels undoubtedly.

7. Banjarey

Movie: Fugly (2014)

Fugly (2014) Music: Indian Film Pop

Indian Film Pop Lyrics: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh Singer: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Whether you are outing with your friends, on a foreign trip, or holidaying in Ladakh, the Fugly movie's song Banjarey goes with all types of travel. This song adds a sense of craziness, fun, and escapism to your Instagram stories.

8. Roobaroo

Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti (2006) Music: Indian Film Pop

Indian Film Pop Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi Singer: A.R.Rahman, Naresh Iyer

Another hit number to play as background audio on your Instagram travel reel is Roobaroo from the movie Rang De Basanti. This song is the best choice if your travel reel is from a college trip or a trip with friends.

9. Silver Tongues

Album: Faith In The Future (2022)

Faith In The Future (2022) Music: Indie Rock, Pop-punk, Britpop

Indie Rock, Pop-punk, Britpop Lyrics: David Sneddon, Joseph Cross, Louis Tomlinson, Theo Hutchcraft

David Sneddon, Joseph Cross, Louis Tomlinson, Theo Hutchcraft Singer: Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson is one of the famous British singer-songwriters in the music industry. The Guinness World Record holder was one of the crucial members of the One Direction boyband. After the band went on a hiatus, the singer started his solo journey. Silver Tongues is one of his solo songs from his second solo studio album titled Faith In The Future.

Silver Tongues is one of the best songs for travel reels not only for its lyrics but Louis' voice to take you to another world and make you want to love the vacation place.

10. Always You

Album: Walls (2020)

Walls (2020) Music: Indie Rock, Britpop

Indie Rock, Britpop Lyrics: Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, BURNS, Jason Reeves, Louis Tomlinson

Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, BURNS, Jason Reeves, Louis Tomlinson Singer: Louis Tomlinson

Walls is Louis Tomlinson's debut solo album. Always You is one of the songs from that album. This song's lyrics are one of the best to use it in your travel reels.

11. Cruel Summer

Album: Lover (2019)

Lover (2019) Music: Pop rock, Electropop, Synth-pop

Pop rock, Electropop, Synth-pop Lyrics: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Annie Clark

Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Annie Clark Singer: Taylor Swift

The Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift is one of the most talented singers in the music industry. Cruel Summer is one of her most famous songs from the album Lover. From the lyrics to the beat, Cruel Summer is a fit song for travel reels.

12. Wildest Dreams

Album: 1989 (Deluxe) (2014)

1989 (Deluxe) (2014) Music: Synth-pop

Synth-pop Lyrics: Max Martin, Taylor Swift, Shellback

Max Martin, Taylor Swift, Shellback Singer: Taylor Swift

Wildest Dreams from Taylor Swift's album 1989 is one of the famous songs. For travel reels, if you this song, you will feel satisfaction. The upbeat music, Taylor's voice, and the lyrics make it a perfect fit to use in travel reels.

13. Airplane pt. 2

Album: Love Yourself: Tear (2018)

Love Yourself: Tear (2018) Music: K-pop, Pop music, Hip hop music, Electronic dance music, Jazz, Alternative R&B

K-pop, Pop music, Hip hop music, Electronic dance music, Jazz, Alternative R&B Lyrics: Ali Tamposi, Liza Owen, bang Si Hyuk, Lize Owen, Pdogg, RM, Roman Campolo, SUGA, j-hope

Ali Tamposi, Liza Owen, bang Si Hyuk, Lize Owen, Pdogg, RM, Roman Campolo, SUGA, j-hope Singer: BTS

BTS is one of the most popular boybands in the music industry. The seven Korean members namely Jin, j-hope, SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook steal everyone's hearts with their vocals, upbeat music, and amazing dancing skills. Airplane pt.2 is one of the famous songs of them and is one of the fittest songs for travel reels.

