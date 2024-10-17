Liam Payne Posted on Snapchat Moments Before His Fatal Fall in Argentina; WATCH
Liam Payne's Snapchat account shared posts just minutes before his fatal fall from a Buenos Aires hotel, leaving fans confused. Here's what reports say.
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was reportedly active on Snapchat just before his tragic death in Buenos Aires. Payne was reportedly found dead after falling from the third floor of his hotel. However, fans were left confused as his Snapchat account posted updates shortly before the news of his death surfaced.
According to media reports, Payne’s Snapchat page had been sharing a series of posts, with the final updates appearing at around 5:50 PM Argentina time. The posts included photos and videos from his time staying at a house with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.
In one post, Payne mentioned that they had been “waking up at 1 PM every day,” although it remains unclear when the content was actually filmed. These social media updates raised questions among fans, leading some to initially believe that the news of his death was a hoax.
However, local Argentine outlets, including La Nacion and Clarin, reported that Payne’s death occurred at approximately 5:00 PM, an hour before the Snapchat posts were uploaded. Payne had been in Buenos Aires following his attendance at a Niall Horan concert earlier in the month. Witnesses at the hotel noted that he exhibited erratic behavior prior to the fall, including smashing his laptop in the lobby.
The circumstances surrounding Payne’s death, including his social media activity, remain under investigation as authorities continue to examine what led to the tragic incident.
