Louis Tomlinson Hilariously Brings TV To Watch Euros 2024 At Glastonbury Festival; Internet Says, 'He's So Unserious'

At Glastonbury 2024, singer Louis Tomlinson made a surprising move to ensure he didn't miss England's Euro 2024 match against Slovakia. He brought a full-size television to the festival, resulting in a one-of-a-kind scene that combined music and football excitement as per Wharfedale Observer. Many festival attendees were immediately drawn to the unexpected setup.

TV critic Scott Bryan posted a photo on his X account (formerly Twitter) of music fans gathered around a TV in a field at Glastonbury. The post had the following title: "Incredible that someone bought a full-size television to Glastonbury to watch the England game."

Fan reactions and social media buzz

Fans quickly identified Louis Tomlinson as the mastermind behind the setup. A screenshot from a social media account showed the TV with the football commentary team, which tagged the singer's account. The caption said, "@louist91 absolute legend settin the footy up," followed by a laughing crying face emoji, implying Louis' involvement.

In response to Scott Bryan's post, Louis Tomlinson was seen laughing in the crowd and enjoying the festival atmosphere. Fans praised his love of football, with one remarking, "Not just anyone, that's Louis Tomlinson." Another said, "That's the one and only Louis Tomlinson!"

Glastonbury blog and Louis Tomlinson's efforts

The Guardian's live Glastonbury blog confirmed that Louis Tomlinson was responsible for the unique setup. According to the blog, he went to Argos to purchase the television, generator, and dongle required to watch the match. Louis told the newspaper, “It’s the second screen I’ve bought. The first one cracked. I wasn’t going to take credit for it if we lost in normal time but now that we’ve equalised I’m happy to.”

Match outcome and Louis's festive spirit

Louis, dressed in an England jacket, was seen enjoying the game with his sister Lottie Tomlinson, who captured the moment on her Instagram story. She wore an England shirt, adding to the festive atmosphere. England defeated Slovakia 2-1 in extra time to advance to the Euros quarterfinals.

This combination of music and football created a memorable moment at Glastonbury, showing that Louis Tomlinson loves both. His spontaneous performance not only entertained the audience but also revealed his love for the sport.

